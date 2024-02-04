EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score
EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Chelsea v/s Wolverhampton Wanderers match. Results of the game for now Chelsea 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1
- Feb 04, 2024 08:06 PM IST35' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box.Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST32' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a set piece situation.Feb 04, 2024 08:01 PM IST31' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: yellow card
Malo Gusto (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.Feb 04, 2024 08:01 PM IST30' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).Feb 04, 2024 08:01 PM IST30' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:59 PM IST29' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: miss
Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a set piece situation.Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST27' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Cole Palmer (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST27' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST24' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST24' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST22' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: goal
Goal! Chelsea 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Gomes.Feb 04, 2024 07:50 PM IST19' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: goal
Goal! Chelsea 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo with a through ball.Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST15' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST14' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:41 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by João Gomes.Feb 04, 2024 07:41 PM IST9' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST7' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Cole Palmer (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST7' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST6' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST6' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST5' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.Feb 04, 2024 07:36 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: corner
Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Craig Dawson.Feb 04, 2024 07:36 PM IST4' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández with a through ball.Feb 04, 2024 07:35 PM IST3' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Lemina.Feb 04, 2024 07:33 PM IST2' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.Feb 04, 2024 07:31 PM IST1' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost
Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).Feb 04, 2024 07:31 PM IST1' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won
Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.Feb 04, 2024 07:31 PM ISTEPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: First Half begins
First Half begins.Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: lineup
Chelsea Starting XI -: Christopher Nkunku, Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher. Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI -: Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha, Tote António Gomes, Maximilian Kilman, Pedro Lomba Neto, Nélson Cabral Semedo, João Victor Gomes da Silva, José Pedro Malheiro de Sá, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Mario Lemina, Pablo SarabiaFeb 04, 2024 06:32 PM ISTEPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score:
Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chelsea home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
