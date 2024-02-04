...Read More

Results of the game for now Chelsea 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Goal Scorers: Cole Palmer-Chelsea FC(19'),Matheus Cunha-Wolverhampton Wanderers(22'),

EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.