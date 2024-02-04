 EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score | Hindustan Times
EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score

Feb 04, 2024 08:06 PM IST
EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Chelsea v/s Wolverhampton Wanderers match. Results of the game for now Chelsea 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1

EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Chelsea's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. ...Read More Results of the game for now Chelsea 1: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1 Goal Scorers: Cole Palmer-Chelsea FC(19'),Matheus Cunha-Wolverhampton Wanderers(22'),

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:06 PM IST
    35' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) right footed shot from outside the box.

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:02 PM IST
    32' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia with a cross following a set piece situation.

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:01 PM IST
    31' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: yellow card

    Malo Gusto (Chelsea) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:01 PM IST
    30' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).

  • Feb 04, 2024 08:01 PM IST
    30' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:59 PM IST
    29' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: miss

    Attempt missed. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) right footed shot from the right side of the box following a set piece situation.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Cole Palmer (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:57 PM IST
    27' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Raheem Sterling (Chelsea).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:54 PM IST
    24' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Pablo Sarabia (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:52 PM IST
    22' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: goal

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by João Gomes.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:50 PM IST
    19' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: goal

    Goal! Chelsea 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Moisés Caicedo with a through ball.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Malo Gusto (Chelsea).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Enzo Fernández (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    18' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:48 PM IST
    15' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Mario Lemina (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:44 PM IST
    14' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Rayan Aït-Nouri (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:41 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: corner

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by João Gomes.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:41 PM IST
    9' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Cole Palmer (Chelsea) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Cole Palmer (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST
    7' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Toti (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST
    6' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by Enzo Fernández (Chelsea).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST
    6' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:38 PM IST
    5' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Nélson Semedo (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:36 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: corner

    Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Craig Dawson.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:36 PM IST
    4' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Enzo Fernández with a through ball.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:35 PM IST
    3' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:33 PM IST
    2' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick lost

    Foul by João Gomes (Wolverhampton Wanderers).

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    1' EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: free kick won

    Conor Gallagher (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Feb 04, 2024 07:31 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score: lineup

    Chelsea Starting XI -: Christopher Nkunku, Djordje Petrovic, Cole Palmer, Enzo Fernández, Thiago Emiliano da Silva, Moisés Caicedo, Axel Disasi, Malo Gusto, Ben Chilwell, Raheem Sterling, Conor Gallagher. Wolverhampton Wanderers Starting XI -: Matheus Santos Carneiro da Cunha, Tote António Gomes, Maximilian Kilman, Pedro Lomba Neto, Nélson Cabral Semedo, João Victor Gomes da Silva, José Pedro Malheiro de Sá, Rayan Aït-Nouri, Craig Dawson, Mario Lemina, Pablo Sarabia

  • Feb 04, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    EPL 2023 Chelsea vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Live Score:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chelsea and Wolverhampton Wanderers. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chelsea home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

