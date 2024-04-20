Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Everton 0-0 Nottingham Forest EPL 2023

    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Everton v/s Nottingham Forest match
    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023
    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023

    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Everton and Nottingham Forest at Everton's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More

    EvertonEverton
    20 Apr, 20240-0
    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 20, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Match Updates:

    As of now, Everton are placed at 16 in the league table, while Nottingham Forest are at 17.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Match Updates:

    Everton played Burnley in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Nottingham Forest faced Tottenham Hotspur in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 3-1.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Everton and Nottingham Forest. The match is scheduled to take place today at Everton home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Everton vs Nottingham Forest Live Score, Everton 0-0 Nottingham Forest EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes