Saturday, Feb 17, 2024
    Feb 17, 2024 2:04 PM IST
    Fulham vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Aston Villa at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 17, 2024 2:04 PM IST

    Fulham Starting XI -: Andreas Hugo Hoelgebaum Pereira, Bobby De Cordova-Reid, Timothy Castagne, Bernd Leno, Tim Ream, Antonee Robinson, Tom Cairney, Willian Borges da Silva, Rodrigo Muniz Carvalho, Issa Diop, João Maria Lobo Alves Palhares Costa Palhinha Gonçalves. Aston Villa Starting XI -: Pau Torres, Álex Moreno, Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Martínez, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, Matty Cash, John McGinn, Jacob Ramsey, Clément Lenglet, Leon Bailey, Ollie Watkins

    Feb 17, 2024 2:03 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Fulham and Aston Villa. The match is scheduled to take place today at Fulham home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

