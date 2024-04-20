Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi290C
Saturday, Apr 20, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    Fulham vs Liverpool Live Score, Fulham 0-0 Liverpool EPL 2023

    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Fulham vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Fulham v/s Liverpool match
    Fulham vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023
    Fulham vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023

    Fulham vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Liverpool at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests....Read More

    FulhamFulham
    20 Apr, 20240-0
    LiverpoolLiverpool
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 20, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Fulham vs Liverpool Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 20, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Fulham vs Liverpool Match Updates:

    As of now, Fulham are placed at 13 in the league table, while Liverpool are at 2.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:45 PM IST

    Fulham vs Liverpool Match Updates:

    Fulham played Newcastle United in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas Liverpool faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Draw 2-2.

    Apr 20, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Fulham vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Fulham and Liverpool. The match is scheduled to take place today at Fulham home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    News sports football Fulham vs Liverpool Live Score, Fulham 0-0 Liverpool EPL 2023
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes