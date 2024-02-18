Edit Profile
    News / sports / football / Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Feb 18, 2024 4:55 PM IST
    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Luton Town v/s Manchester United match. Results of the game for now Luton Town 1: Manchester United 2
    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023
    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023

    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Luton Town and Manchester United at Luton Town's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Luton Town 1: Manchester United 2 Goal Scorers: Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(1'),Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(7'),Rasmus Højlund-Manchester United FC(7'),Carlton Morris-Luton Town(14'),Carlton Morris-Luton Town(14'),

    Luton TownLuton Town
    18 Feb, 20241-2First half
    Manchester UnitedManchester United
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 18, 2024 4:55 PM IST

    24' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:53 PM IST

    21' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Tahith Chong (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:53 PM IST

    21' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United).

    Feb 18, 2024 4:51 PM IST

    21' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Gabriel Osho (Luton Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Ross Barkley with a cross following a set piece situation.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:51 PM IST

    20' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Luke Shaw
    Manchester United FC

    Luke Shaw (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:51 PM IST

    20' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:51 PM IST

    20' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).

    Feb 18, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    18' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Chiedozie Ogbene (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    18' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Marcus Rashford (Manchester United).

    Feb 18, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    17' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Cauley Woodrow
    Luton Town

    Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    17' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

    Feb 18, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    17' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:48 PM IST

    16' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:47 PM IST

    16' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Cauley Woodrow (Luton Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:47 PM IST

    16' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).

    Feb 18, 2024 4:47 PM IST

    14' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Carlton Morris
    Luton Town

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Manchester United 2. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:45 PM IST

    14' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Carlton Morris
    Luton Town

    Goal! Luton Town 1, Manchester United 2. Carlton Morris (Luton Town) header from very close range to the centre of the goal.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:44 PM IST

    13' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kobbie Mainoo.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:44 PM IST

    13' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Casemiro (Manchester United) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left from a direct free kick.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:43 PM IST

    12' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Amari'i Bell (Luton Town).

    Feb 18, 2024 4:43 PM IST

    12' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: free kick won

    Alejandro Garnacho (Manchester United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:40 PM IST

    10' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box following a fast break.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:38 PM IST

    7' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Rasmus Højlund
    Alejandro Garnacho
    Manchester United FC

    Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester United 2. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho following a corner.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:37 PM IST

    7' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Rasmus Højlund
    Manchester United FC

    Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester United 2. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box following a corner.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:36 PM IST

    6' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Gabriel Osho.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:36 PM IST

    5' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:35 PM IST

    5' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Alejandro Garnacho.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:34 PM IST

    4' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Amari'i Bell.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:32 PM IST

    1' Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Rasmus Højlund
    Manchester United FC

    Goal! Luton Town 0, Manchester United 1. Rasmus Højlund (Manchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

    Feb 18, 2024 4:31 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Feb 18, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Luton Town Starting XI -: Teden Mengi, Carlton Morris, Tahith Chong, Amari'i Bell, Elijah Adebayo, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Gabriel Osho, Alfie Doughty, Chiedozie Ogbene, Ross Barkley, Thomas Kaminski. Manchester United Starting XI -: Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, José Diogo Dalot Teixeira, Raphaël Varane, André Onana, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, Rasmus Højlund, Bruno Miguel Borges Fernandes, Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho

    Feb 18, 2024 3:33 PM IST

    Luton Town vs Manchester United Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Luton Town and Manchester United. The match is scheduled to take place today at Luton Town home ground, kicking off at 10:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

