Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Score, Manchester City 0-0 Aston Villa EPL 2023

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Manchester City and Aston Villa at Manchester City's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Manchester City Starting XI -: Rico Lewis, Phil Foden, Jérémy Doku, Julián Álvarez, Rodrigo Hernández Cascante, Rúben dos Santos Gato Alves Dias, Jack Grealish, Stefan Ortega, Josko Gvardiol, Manuel Akanji, Bernardo Mota Veiga de Carvalho e Silva.
Aston Villa Starting XI -: Moussa Diaby, Nicolò Zaniolo, Diego Carlos Santos Silva, Morgan Rogers, Lucas Digne, Emiliano Martínez, Douglas Luiz Soares de Paulo, Tim Iroegbunam, Clément Lenglet, Jhon Durán, Ezri Konsa.
Manchester City vs Aston Villa Match Updates:
Manchester City played Arsenal in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Draw 0-0 whereas Aston Villa faced Wolverhampton Wanderers in their last English Premier League outing and Win 2-0.
