Live

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Nottingham Forest v/s Liverpool match

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Nottingham Forest 0 - 0 Liverpool