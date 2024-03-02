Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi200C
Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023
    Live

    Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023

    Mar 2, 2024 7:34 PM IST
    Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Nottingham Forest v/s Liverpool match
    Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023
    Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023

    Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Nottingham Forest and Liverpool at Nottingham Forest's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Nottingham ForestNottingham Forest
    02 Mar, 20240-0
    LiverpoolLiverpool
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2024 7:34 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023: lineup

    Nottingham Forest Starting XI -: Neco Williams, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Andrew Omobamidele, Ryan Yates, Morgan Gibbs-White, Anthony Elanga, Murillo Santiago Costa dos Santos, Harry Toffolo, Matz Sels, Nicolás Domínguez, Divock Origi.

    Liverpool Starting XI -: Alexis Mac Allister, Luis Díaz, Cody Gakpo, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Caoimhín Kelleher, Andy Robertson, Bobby Clark, Harvey Elliott, Conor Bradley, Joe Gomez.

    Mar 2, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Nottingham Forest and Liverpool. The match is scheduled to take place today at Nottingham Forest home ground, kicking off at 08:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes