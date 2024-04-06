Sheffield United vs Chelsea Live Score, Sheffield United 0-0 Chelsea EPL 2023

Edit Profile
Saturday, Apr 6, 2024
    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST
    Sheffield United vs Chelsea Live Score, EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Sheffield United and Chelsea at Sheffield United's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Sheffield UnitedSheffield United
    06 Apr, 20240-0
    ChelseaChelsea
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 6, 2024 7:00 PM IST

    As of now, Sheffield United are placed at 20 in the league table, while Chelsea are at 10.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Sheffield United played Liverpool in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 3-1 whereas Chelsea faced Manchester United FC in their last English Premier League outing and Win 4-3.

    Apr 6, 2024 6:32 PM IST

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Sheffield United and Chelsea. The match is scheduled to take place today at Sheffield United home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

