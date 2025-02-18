Erling Haaland celebrates £500K-a-week deal with flashy £200K Porsche – fans ask 'why?'

Manchester City’s goal machine, Erling Haaland, is making headlines again—not just for his incredible form on the pitch, but for his jaw-dropping spending off it. The Norwegian superstar has treated himself to a brand-new, eye-popping orange Porsche 911 GT3—a sleek, high-performance beast worth over £200,000—to celebrate his mega £500,000-a-week contract with City. Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034. (AFP)

The 24-year-old signed a ten-year deal with the Premier League giants two months ago, securing his long-term future at the Etihad. The staggering agreement sees him pocket £26 million a year, amounting to a mind-blowing £260 million across the duration of the contract. With any release clause from his previous deal now removed, clubs hoping to lure Haaland away would need to cough up an astronomical sum.

And what better way to enjoy his insane salary boost than to splurge on luxury? Haaland has already moved into a multi-million-pound mansion in Cheshire, which he purchased in January. But his latest extravagant buy—a flashy Porsche—has left fans talking for a different reason.

According to The Sun, the City striker was spotted leaving the club’s training ground in his brand-new orange GT3, turning heads with his bold choice of colour. While most fans marveled at the stunning ride, others couldn't resist poking fun at Haaland’s selection.

"Why orange?" one fan quipped, while another declared, "GOAT Haaland!" A third joked, "That new salary is hitting." Some fans, however, had more practical concerns, with one asking, "How did he fit in that GT3?"—a fair question, given the 6'5" forward’s towering frame.

Despite City’s occasional struggles this season, Haaland has been unstoppable, racking up 27 goals and three assists in 35 appearances. He was subbed off during City’s 4-0 demolition of Newcastle over the weekend, but there are no major concerns over his fitness ahead of the Champions League showdown against Real Madrid on Wednesday.