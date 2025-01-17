Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Erling Haaland signs new 9.5 year contract with Manchester City, to stay with club until 2034

AP |
Jan 17, 2025 02:47 PM IST

Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034.

Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034.

Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)(AFP)
Erling Haaland has signed a new contract at Manchester City that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP)(AFP)

City announced the new 9½-year deal on Friday for the 24-year-old Haaland, who has scored 111 goals in 125 games since joining the club from Borussia Dortmund in 2022.

“Now I want to keep developing, keep working to get better and look to do my best to try and help us achieve more success going forward,” Haaland said in a City statement.

The Norway striker will be age 34 when the contract expires.

City awaits verdict

“Everyone at the club is absolutely delighted that Erling has signed his new contract,” said Txiki Begiristain, City’s outgoing director of football. “The fact he is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player, and his love of this club.”

The new deal for Haaland comes as City awaits a verdict after being charged with 115 breaches of the Premier League’s financial rules.

“Now I am City no matter what,” Haaland said.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On