Spain vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal aims to stamp authority; Uruguay face must-win territory
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Lamine Yamal in the starting line-up as Spain start firm favourites in group stage clash.
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: We are reaching the knockouts stage of the 48-team tournament, and do-or-die contests are coming up thick and fast. The final round of Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 serves up one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the tournament as Spain and Uruguay lock horns in a high-stakes clash. A place in the knockout stage and top spot in the group are potentially on the line, and both former world champions have plenty to play for in what promises to be a fascinating contest....Read More
Spain enters the match in a commanding position after following up their goalless draw against Cape Verde with a dominant 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. A draw would likely be enough for Spain to secure first place, but the European champions will be aiming to maintain their momentum heading into the Round of 32.
Uruguay, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure. Marcelo Bielsa's men have been held to draws by Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde despite creating numerous chances. The two nations have met twice previously at the FIFA World Cup, with both matches ending in draws. However, the current form favours Spain, who have appeared more balanced and clinical throughout the tournament.
The tactical battle between De la Fuente's possession-based approach. If Spain can control the midfield and exploit spaces behind Uruguay's aggressive defensive line, they will be favourites to claim all three points.
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Yamal starts!
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Lamine Yamal starts for Spain against Uruguay in their World Cup Group H match on Friday, as coach Luis de la Fuente makes three changes from the side which beat Saudi Arabia 4-0. Marcos Llorente comes into the Spain defence in place of Pedro Porro, while Mikel Merino and Alex Baena replace Dani Olmo and Nico Williams, who both drop to the bench.
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Uruguay starting line-up
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Uruguay starting line-up - Fernando Muslera; Sebastian Caceres, Guillermo Varela, Mathias Olivera; Manuel Ugarte, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Valverde, Agustin Canobbio, Maxi Araujo, Juan Manuel Sanabria; Darwin Nunez.
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Spain starting line-up
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Score: Spain starting line-up - Unai Simon; Marcos Llorente, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella; Mikel Merino, Alex Baena, Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal.
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome
Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup group stage encounter.