Spain vs Uruguay LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Lamine Yamal aims to stamp authority; Uruguay face must-win territory

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Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Lamine Yamal aims to stamp authority.

Spain vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Updates: We are reaching the knockouts stage of the 48-team tournament, and do-or-die contests are coming up thick and fast. The final round of Group H at the FIFA World Cup 2026 serves up one of the most eagerly anticipated fixtures of the tournament as Spain and Uruguay lock horns in a high-stakes clash. A place in the knockout stage and top spot in the group are potentially on the line, and both former world champions have plenty to play for in what promises to be a fascinating contest. Spain enters the match in a commanding position after following up their goalless draw against Cape Verde with a dominant 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. A draw would likely be enough for Spain to secure first place, but the European champions will be aiming to maintain their momentum heading into the Round of 32. Uruguay, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure. Marcelo Bielsa's men have been held to draws by Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde despite creating numerous chances. The two nations have met twice previously at the FIFA World Cup, with both matches ending in draws. However, the current form favours Spain, who have appeared more balanced and clinical throughout the tournament. The tactical battle between De la Fuente's possession-based approach. If Spain can control the midfield and exploit spaces behind Uruguay's aggressive defensive line, they will be favourites to claim all three points. ...Read More

Spain enters the match in a commanding position after following up their goalless draw against Cape Verde with a dominant 4-0 victory over Saudi Arabia. A draw would likely be enough for Spain to secure first place, but the European champions will be aiming to maintain their momentum heading into the Round of 32. Uruguay, meanwhile, find themselves under pressure. Marcelo Bielsa's men have been held to draws by Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde despite creating numerous chances. The two nations have met twice previously at the FIFA World Cup, with both matches ending in draws. However, the current form favours Spain, who have appeared more balanced and clinical throughout the tournament. The tactical battle between De la Fuente's possession-based approach. If Spain can control the midfield and exploit spaces behind Uruguay's aggressive defensive line, they will be favourites to claim all three points.