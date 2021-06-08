Euro 2020: Five high-profile players who missed the bus including Sergio Ramos

Euro 2020 is round the corner with top stars from Europe ready to shine for their country. France, Italy, Spain, England, and Belgium start as favourites to win the trophy. Stars like Paul Pogba, N’Golo Kante, Eden Hazard, Robert Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappe, Gerard Pique, Kevin de Bruyne, Manuel Neuer will turn out for their countries in their bid to clinch the coveted trophy at the final in Wembley Stadium.

However, there are several star players who are going to miss the tournament due to injury or after being left out of the squad for Euro 2020. Here are some of the most notable players who missed the bus for the European Championship:-

1. Sergio Ramos- The most high-profile player is the Real Madrid captain. Ramos wasn’t included in the 26-man squad by coach Luis Enrique due to his injury problems. Ramos hasn’t played regularly in 2021 due to a number of injuries.

2. Theo Hernandez: The youngster has been a revelation for AC Milan in the Serie A this season and was expected to play a part for Didier Deschamps’ side. But he wasn’t picked as Aymeric Laporte was preferred by the team management.

3. Julian Draxler: The 27-year-old midfielder wasn’t a regular for the PSG side this season as he started only 18 games for the club. Maybe that played a part in him being left out of the squad.

4. Marco Asensio: Another Real Madrid player to be left out by Luis Enrique. He has had some injury issues in 2021 and didn't play a lot of games for his club during the season.

5. Dayot Upamecano: The French defender is one of the most highly-touted defenders in Europe. He was just signed by Bayern Munich for $52 million. However, with France having an abundance of central defenders in the squad, Deschamps decided to leave the 22-year-old out.

