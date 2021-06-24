Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / Football / Euro 2020: Goretzka keeps Germany in Competition after draw with Hungary
football

Euro 2020: Goretzka keeps Germany in Competition after draw with Hungary

Leon Goretzka scored late to keep Germany in Euro 2020 after a 2-2 draw against Hungary on Wednesday.
AP | By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:41 AM IST
German players celebrate after the Euro 2020 group F match between Germany and Hungary at the Allianz Arena in Munich.(AP)

Jamal Musiala made an immediate impact after coming on in the 82nd minute, eluding three defenders to give Timo Werner room to shoot. Werner was blocked but the rebound fell for Goretzka, who shot past goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi in the 84th.

It had looked like Ádám Szalai was going to drag his team into the round of 16. The Hungary captain scored one goal early against the run of play and set up András Schäfer to make it 2-1 right after Kai Havertz had equalized for Germany.

Germany made the better start but was caught out early yet again in the tournament when Szalai met Roland Sallai’s cross with a flying header on a counterattack in the 11th.

Germany struggled against Hungary’s defensive 5-3-2 formation and was further hampered by heavy rain from a thundershower in the first half.

The home team finally made a breakthrough in the 66th when the normally excellent Gulácsi failed to punch away Toni Koos’ free kick. Mats Hummels headed the ball forward and Havertz made sure from close range.

But Hungary replied immediately when Szalai played in Schäfer to head the ball past Manuel Neuer.

It would have been enough to send Hungary through to the next round at Germany’s expense, but substitutes rescued the game.

Germany finished second in the group with four points and will next face England at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Portugal drew with France 2-2 in the other group and both progress, while Hungary finished last with two points and has been eliminated.

TRENDING NEWS

