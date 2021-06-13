Euro 2020: 'Stay strong' - Austria's Stefan Lainer dedicates his goal to Christian Eriksen - WATCH

In a moment of true football camaraderie, Austria's right-back Stefan Lainer dedicated his goal to Denmark's playmaker Christian Eriksen on Sunday. Lainer opened the scoring during Austria's first Euro 2020 match against North Macedonia in the 18 minutes and he was quick to send a message to Eriksen, who collapsed during Denmark's opening match of Euro 2020 against Finland on Saturday.

Lainer after scoring the goal ran to the dugout, who handed him a jersey that had a message written on it: "Eriksen, Stay strong!"

Lainer lifted the jersey up in the air towards the crowd to dedicate his goal to the Danish midfielder.





Meanwhile, it was confirmed by a report from news agency Reuters that Denmark's Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest when he collapsed during his side's Euro 2020 opening match against Finland, his team's doctor confirmed on Sunday, but the reason remained unclear.

"He was gone; we did cardiac resuscitation, it was a cardiac arrest. We got him back after one defib (defibrillation),” Morten Boesen told a news conference, adding that Eriksen remained in hospital for further tests after his collapse on Saturday.

"The exams that have been done so far look fine," Boesen added. "We don't have an explanation to why it happened."