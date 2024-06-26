Euro 2024: Mbappe, Lewandowski spot kicks in France, Poland stalemate

Mumbai: Although France had secured a spot in the round of 16, they were yet to hit top gear heading into their final Group D game on Tuesday. A scrappy 1-0 win over Austria and the stalemate with Netherlands didn’t reflect their tag as tournament favourites. Against Poland at the BVB Stadion Dortmund, the Les Bleus were expected to banish all doubts, but couldn’t as the match ended in a 1-1 draw after two second-half penalties. Soccer Football - Euro 2024 - Group D - France v Poland - Dortmund BVB Stadion, Dortmund, Germany - June 25, 2024 France's Kylian Mbappe celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Leon Kuegeler (REUTERS)

All eyes were on Kylian Mbappe. The talismanic French skipper didn’t feature against the Dutch because of the broken nose sustained against Austria, but started with a protective mask on. With a struggling Antoine Griezmann relegated to the bench, Mbappe switched tactics and continued to drop down the field to lend creative spark to French attacks.

He couldn’t score from open play but Mbappe got his first ever Euros goal from the spot. It seemed at the point that France would run away with the contest. But the Whites and Reds showed incredible grit to earn a penalty that was converted, after a retake, by skipper Robert Lewandowski. The result meant France finished second in the group while Poland were knocked out.

Poland had all to play for. They had lost to Netherlands (2-1) and Austria (3-1) but a win could have helped finish among the best third-placed teams. They were however up against a French side that had kept clean sheets in its last four international games.

Returning to Dortmund, where he had spent four memorable seasons from 2010, Lewandowski was always excepted to lead the charge for Poland. The 35-year-old striker had an opportunity in the 34th minute but couldn’t get his header on target despite being clear. In the 72nd minute, he did well to steal the ball and launch a shot from 30 yards out.

But his moment finally came deep in the second half after Karol Swiderski was tripped inside the box by Dayot Upamecano. The referee awarded a penalty after a VAR check and up. Lewandowski was initially denied by Mike Maignan, but was given a second attempt as the goalkeeper had stepped ahead of his line. The Polish captain didn’t make any mistake the second time with a precise shot to the bottom corner.

For France, it was another evening of missed opportunities. The first real threat them came in the 11th minute when Ousmane Dembele found space down the right flank and sent the ball across the goal. Theo Hernandez got a shot away at the far post but it was blocked by goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski, who went on to have an impressive outing.

Soon after, N’Golo Kante made a surging run forward and set up a shot for Dembele from close range, but Skorupski did well again to make himself big and deny the French. Kante was perhaps guilty of not finding Mbappe in the box after collecting the rebound. The 33-year-old midfielder, who won the player of the match award against Netherlands for a typically lung-busting performance, wasn’t at his best this time and struggled to find his passing range.

France began to look a lot more threatening about 40 minutes into the contest when Mbappe decided to stick to his position on the left. The 25-year-old, who is tough to catch once he turns on the afterburners, linked up nicely with Bradley Barcola and managed to get behind the Polish defence on multiple occasions before the break. But he was thwarted by Skorupski each time.

The second half began in the same vein as France continued to attack in waves. They had faced criticism for not being clinical in front of goal and Deschamps would have been tempted to ring in some early changes.

But their persistence was finally rewarded in the 56th minute after Dembele was fouled inside the box. The 27-year-old used his pace to skip past Arsenal defender Jakub Kiwior, who had been disciplined until then but was guilty of putting in an unnecessary sliding tackle this time. Mbappe slotted home the penalty with confidence and it seemed that would open the floodgates.

However, it ended up being a match to forget for France as Poland went on the offensive against the run of play. Even after getting back on level terms, they continued to match their opponents in terms of attacks but neither team could find a winner.