IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / European clubs target global fans with Champions League plan
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)
football

European clubs target global fans with Champions League plan

  • A UEFA-led proposal to change its clubs competitions in 2024 — abolishing traditional four-team groups and adding 100 Champions League games in a 36-team format — was being presented to more than 200 European Club Association members.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST

European soccer clubs were urged Monday to support a Champions League expansion plan and help please a new type of global fans who have different supporting habits.

A UEFA-led proposal to change its clubs competitions in 2024 — abolishing traditional four-team groups and adding 100 Champions League games in a 36-team format — was being presented to more than 200 European Club Association members.

The deal could be finalized within two weeks, said Andrea Agnelli, the ECA chairman and Juventus president, in opening the online meeting.

“I really ask you that today we endorse this system going forward and mandate the (ECA) board to execute the last details that we will be missing,” Agnelli said, singling out the unresolved issue of access for clubs to the revamped Champions League.

ECA leaders want two of the four extra Champions League places given to clubs who do not qualify on merit but are ranked highly by UEFA based on past results in Europe.

Critics see that as a safety net for clubs with global brands rather than rewarding champions from mid-ranking leagues such as Austria, the Czech Republic and Scotland.

If the historic ranking system applied this season, it would likely reward storied teams such as Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund having a relatively poor domestic campaign.

Agnelli stated his vision of European soccer appealing to fans worldwide because “traditional assumptions” about fans’ loyalties had to change.

One third of fans globally follow at least two clubs and 10% of fans follow players instead of clubs, said the Italian executive whose club signed Cristiano Ronaldo three years ago.

Agnelli cautioned that the so-called “Gen Z” demographic of 16-to-24-year-olds “have no interest in football whatsoever.”

“The current system most likely is not delivering for the modern fan,” he said, claiming too many domestic and international games “are simply uncompetitive.”

The Champions League proposal would ensure 10 games for each of the 36 teams. Currently, only six group-stage games are guaranteed for 32 teams that share about 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in UEFA prize money.

A single league table in the new format would send the top eight into the last-16 round. Teams ranked Nos. 9 to 24 would enter playoffs to complete the knockout bracket.

“The beauty of the system has now been recognized by all,” Agnelli said.

The European Leagues group has warned the plan would take broadcast revenue and fixture calendar space from its members.

Agnelli chided ECA board members who brought their domestic concerns into its talks on international matters.

He also urged them to embrace “strong progressive views, not the conservatism that has always distinguished our industry,” which has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UEFA-led talks took place amid leaks that financiers are ready to back a European Super League project outside of UEFA’s control.

Agnelli said he had “arguments and almost fights” with UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin last year, and suggested interest from global banks meant European soccer was “highly palatable for richer investments.”

“That means if we change ourselves we can look forward to those richer investments ourselves,” he said, rather than financial institutions getting a return on their money.

Before Agnelli spoke, UEFA deputy general secretary Giorgio Marchetti said the competitions plan offered “renewed strength and unprecedented excitement going forward.”

“We think this is an opportunity to grab without hesitation and delays,” Marchetti said.

The UEFA executive committee, which includes Agnelli representing clubs, could approve the changes ahead of an April 20 congress of European soccer’s 55 national federations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uefa
Close
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)
The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony.(Getty Images)
football

European clubs target global fans with Champions League plan

AP, Geneva
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:14 PM IST
  • A UEFA-led proposal to change its clubs competitions in 2024 — abolishing traditional four-team groups and adding 100 Champions League games in a 36-team format — was being presented to more than 200 European Club Association members.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Rangers manager Steven Gerrard.(REUTERS)
football

Rangers still have work to do, says Gerrard after title win

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Rangers, with 88 points from 32 matches, sealed their 55th league title after second-placed Celtic were frustrated by Dundee United in a goalless draw.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham's Gareth Bale.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham's Gareth Bale.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Bale over psychological scars of past injuries: Mourinho

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:17 AM IST
Bale and Harry Kane struck two goals each on Sunday to help Spurs move into sixth spot in the Premier League on 45 points after 27 games, two points adrift of Chelsea in fourth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
Barcelona's Ilaix Moriba celebrates scoring their second goal with Lionel Messi REUTERS/Vincent West(REUTERS)
football

Barca has deficit to overcome to recover in Champions League

AP, Barcelona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Even though PSG defends a big lead at Parc des Princes, there may be some nerves about facing Lionel Messi in top form once again. PSG went out after losing 6-1 in Spain in 2017 having won the home leg 4-0.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona elects Joan Laporta as new club president. (REUTERS)
FC Barcelona elects Joan Laporta as new club president. (REUTERS)
football

Joan Laporta back as president at embattled Barcelona

AP
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:02 AM IST
  • During the seven years of his presidency, the first team achieved two Champions Leagues, four league championships, a Copa del Rey, a Club World Cup, a European Super Cup, three Spanish Super Cups and three Spanish Cups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris celebrates with manager Jose Mourinho after the match (REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris celebrates with manager Jose Mourinho after the match (REUTERS)
football

100 goals not bad for a negative team, says Tottenham boss Mourinho

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Until the current three-match winning run in the Premier League, Tottenham were sliding down the table with Mourinho's tactics coming under scrutiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their second goal, against Manchester City, with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell(REUTERS)
Manchester United's Luke Shaw celebrates scoring their second goal, against Manchester City, with teammates Pool via REUTERS/Peter Powell(REUTERS)
football

Manchester United down City in derby, Spurs rout Palace as Kane & Bale hit brace

Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 08, 2021 06:54 AM IST
Pep Guardiola's side could have few complaints as a second-minute penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw's fine finish early in the second half earned United a surprise win.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with Casemiro (REUTERS)
Real Madrid's Karim Benzema celebrates scoring their first goal with Casemiro (REUTERS)
football

Atletico title pursuit stalled by late Madrid equalizer

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:14 PM IST
  • Karim Benzema, back in the Madrid squad after an injury layoff, scored in the 87th minute after Luis Suárez's early goal for Atlético at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Fulham players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
Fulham players celebrate at the end of the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Fulham at Anfield stadium in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 7, 2021.(AP)
football

Liverpool suffer sixth straight Anfield loss as Fulham win 1-0

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Juergen Klopp made seven changes to the Liverpool side that lost 1-0 to Chelsea on Thursday but it made little difference as Lemina out-muscled Mohamed Salah on the edge of the box to take possession before lashing the ball home in the 45th minute.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, foreground is challenged by Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Rome Olympic Stadium Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP)
Roma's Lorenzo Pellegrini, foreground is challenged by Genoa's Gianluca Scamacca during the Serie A soccer match between Roma and Genoa at the Rome Olympic Stadium Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP)
football

Roma beat Genoa 1-0 to move into Champions League places

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:15 PM IST
  • Genoa remained seven points above the relegation zone after its second loss in three matches. It had only lost one of the previous 10 since Davide Ballardini replaced Rolando Maran as coach.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robert Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick. (Getty Images)
Robert Lewandowski celebrates his hat-trick. (Getty Images)
football

Lewandowski hat-trick steers Bayern past Dortmund 4-2

Reuters, Munich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:03 AM IST
  • Bayern Munich roared back from two goals down to beat Borussia Dortmund 4-2.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus moved to 52 points. (Juventus FC/Twitter)
Juventus moved to 52 points. (Juventus FC/Twitter)
football

Morata double fires Juventus to comeback win over Lazio

Reuters, Turin
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:58 AM IST
  • Morata helped Juventus come from behind to beat Lazio 3-1 in Serie A.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Lionel Messi set up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba.(Getty Images)
Lionel Messi set up goals scored by Jordi Alba and teenager Ilaix Moriba.(Getty Images)
football

Messi grabs two assists as Barcelona march on with victory at Osasuna

Reuters, Estadio El Sadar, Pamplona
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:01 AM IST
  • Messi helped Barca take the lead on the half-hour mark when he carved open Osasuna's defence with a superb cross-field ball to Alba, who controlled before blasting into the roof of the net.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Amartey of Leicester City celebrates with Youri Tielemans after scoring the team's second goal. (Getty Images)
Daniel Amartey of Leicester City celebrates with Youri Tielemans after scoring the team's second goal. (Getty Images)
football

Leicester turn up heat in top-four race

Reuters, Brighton
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:49 AM IST
  • Daniel Amartey's 88th-minute header completed a comeback win for Leicester who stretched their unbeaten away run to 10 games.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NortEast vs ATK Mohun Bagan(ISL)
NortEast vs ATK Mohun Bagan(ISL)
football

Sylla’s late intervention keeps NorthEast level against Bagan

By Bhargab Sarmah
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 10:56 PM IST
  • The draw also extended NorthEast unbeaten run this season to 11, with 10 of those coming under interim head coach Khalid Jamil. The 43-year-old Indian coach made three changes to the side that had won 2-0 against Kerala Blasters in their last league game of the campaign.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP