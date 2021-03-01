Former Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu, several others arrested after police raid: Report
Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu was arrested on Monday after Catalan police officers searched the La Liga club's offices, Spanish radio station Cadena Ser reported on Monday.
A regional police spokeswoman confirmed several arrests had been made following an investigation by the force's financial crimes unit, without confirming the number of arrests made or their identities.
A Barca spokeswoman confirmed the offices had been searched but did not make any additional comment.
Bartomeu's lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment.
The investigation stems from the 'Barcagate' affair which was unearthed last year by Cadena Ser and revealed the club had contracted marketing consultancy I3 Ventures to monitor social media activity.
The revelations led to protests from supporters and to several board members resigning while increasing the pressure on Bartomeu, who eventually stepped down in October after facing a vote of no-confidence.
The club's members will vote to elect a new president in next Sunday's election, which was postponed from January due to COVID-19 restrictions in Catalonia.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barca president Bartomeu arrested after club offices raided - media
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Police enter Barcelona's stadium in search operation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Sevilla willing to compete with Madrid, Barca in Indian market'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stephan steps down as Rennes coach following dismal run
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool's Jones dedicates goal to Alisson after father's death
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Improving' Arsenal heading in the right direction, says Arteta
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I had no doubt of our togetherness: Klopp after Liverpool win for Alisson
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Leverkusen top four hopes dealt another blow in 2-1 defeat by Freiburg
- Bayer Leverkusen slipped to a surprise 2-1 defeat at home to Freiburg in the German Bundesliga.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aguero needs time to return to best form, says Man City boss Guardiola
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Atlético Madrid wins again, stays 5 points ahead in Spain
- An own-goal by Alfonso Pedraza in the first half and a goal by forward João Félix in the second helped Atlético end a three-game winless streak and rebuild its lead over second-place Barcelona.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool beats Sheffield United 2-0 to end EPL losing run
- A series of fine first-half saves from Sheffield goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale kept the defending champions at bay in the first half.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Draw at Chelsea a sign that United title bid has fallen away
- A 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Sunday was the fifth time United has been held in the nine Premier League matches since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side went top 47 days earlier.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai City beat Bagan 2-0, book AFC Champions League spot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bale double helps Tottenham crush Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox