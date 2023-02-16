FC Barcelona vs Manchester United, UEFA Europa League live streaming: When and where to watch UEL match in India?

After contesting the UEFA Champions League final twice, heavyweights FC Barcelona and Manchester United will renew their rivalry in the Europa League on Friday. La Liga giants Barcelona will host the Red Devils in the play-off round of the UEFA Europa League. While Premier League giants Manchester United finished runners-up in their Europa League group, Xavi's Barcelona suffered a premature exit from the group stage of the Champions League to find themselves in the play-off stage of the second-tier competition this season.

Barca and Man United will record their 14th meeting in Europe across all competitions. Barcelona have won four matches against Man United. The visitors have registered three wins while four games between Man United and Barcelona have ended in a stalemate. Barca's last 10 meetings with Man United have arrived in the Champions League. Former Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski will lead the attack of the hosts in the upcoming encounter in Barcelona. Lewandowski has netted 45 goals in his last 37 matches in the European tournament. Here's all you need to know about the blockbuster match between Barcelona and Man United in the UEFA Europa League.

When will FC Barcelona vs Manchester United match be played in UEFA Europa League?

The FC Barcelona vs Manchester United match is scheduled for kick-off at 11:15 PM IST on Friday.

Where will the FC Barcelona vs Manchester United game of the UEFA Europa League be played?

Barcelona will meet Manchester United at Camp Nou in Spain on Friday.

Which TV channels will broadcast FC Barcelona vs Manchester United game in India?

All matches of the UEFA Europa League season 2022-2023 will have a live broadcast on Sony Sports Network in India.

How to watch live streaming of FC Barcelona vs Manchester United game in India?

Football fans can watch the live streaming of the UEFA Europa League matches on SonyLIV.

