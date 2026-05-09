FIFA to hold three opening ceremonies for World Cup. Check full details

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is around the corner, and fans cannot wait for the tournament to start in June. The 48-team tournament will be played from June 11 to July 19, and one month prior to the start of the competition, FIFA confirmed that it will host three opening ceremonies. A grand event will be held before the opening matches in all three host countries - the USA, Mexico and Canada. The first opening ceremony will take place at the Mexico City Stadium before the tournament opener between Mexico and South Africa. FIFA President Gianni Infantino speaks. (AFP)

The stage will be set 90 minutes before kick-off, and some of the world's most exciting voices in global music will make their presence felt. Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, Maná and Tyla will bring the sound of the Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Album to life.

The ceremony in Mexico will set the stage for a trilogy of opening ceremonies that will continue across Canada and the United States. It will be produced in creative partnership with Balich Wonder Studio.

“Each ceremony is connected by a shared creative thread that reimagines the FIFA World Cup Trophy through the lens of each host country's culture. In Mexico, this concept is brought to life through the intricate and celebratory art of papel picado, a powerful symbol of tradition, craftsmanship, and joy,” FIFA said in an official release.

“The world will turn its eyes to Mexico as it opens the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a celebration full of sound, colour, and meaning. It is the first note in a tournament that will echo across Canada, Mexico, and the United States, united by a shared passion for the game that connects millions worldwide,” it added.

The fans have also been told to arrive early at the venues so they can catch the opening ceremony before kick-off. The gates will open 4 hours before the start of the match between Mexico and South Africa.

All you need to know about the World Cup The FIFA World Cup 2026 will feature 104 matches across 16 host cities, beginning on Thursday, June 11 in Mexico City and culminating in the final on Sunday, July 19 at New York-New Jersey Stadium.

“The FIFA World Cup is a moment the world shares, and that begins with how we open it,” said FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

“Starting with Mexico City and continuing the next days with Toronto and Los Angeles, these ceremonies will bring together music, culture and football in a way that reflects both the individuality of each nation and the unity that defines this tournament. It is a powerful way to begin a truly global celebration," he added.