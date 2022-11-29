FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Iran vs USA Wales vs England: Rashford and Pulisic star as USA, ENG enter Round of 16
FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: USA and England won their Group B fixtures vs Iran and Wales to book their Round of 16 berths. Follow here highlights of IRN vs USA, WAL vs ENG, straight from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium.
Iran vs USA Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: England and USA qualified for the Round of 16, winning their final Group B fixture of the FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday. England defeated Wales 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace (50', 68'). Meanwhile, Phil Foden also scored in the 51st-minute for England. In the other match, a first-half by Christian Pulisic (38') helped USA edge past Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar to enter the knockouts. and if USA, Iran play out a draw, then goal difference will be a deciding factor.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 30, 2022 02:35 AM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!
IT IS FULL-TIME AS USA ALSO BOOK THEIR BERTH IN THE ROUND OF 16 AND IRAN ONCE AGAIN FAIL TO GET PAST THE GROUP STAGE!
IRN 0-1 USA | FT
Nov 30, 2022 02:27 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME
IT IS FULL TIME AS ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16 AND WALES ARE OUT!
WAL 0-3 ENG | FT
Meanwhile, USA still lead vs Iran and the match is about to get over!
IRN 0-1 USA | 90+4, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 02:18 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: WAL get a rare chance!
Wales get a rare chance and Wilson shoots his 20-yard free kick straight at England wall!
WAL 0-3 ENG | 83:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 02:15 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: WAL make another change!
Wales make another substitution as Allen is replaced by Colwill.
WAL 0-3 ENG | 81:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SUBSTITUTIONS!
Wales make a change as Wilson comes in for James. England also make a substitution as Grealish comes in for Rashford!
WAL 0-3 ENG | 77:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 02:06 AM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Two changes
Iran make two changes as Jalali comes in for Hajsafi and Nourollahi makes way for Torabi!
IRN 0-1 USA | 71:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 02:04 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MARCUS RASHFORD SCORES AGAINNNNNN!
Phillips sends a ball over the top to Rashford on the right. The Manchester United man goes past three challengers to drive a low shot at Ward, who simply deflects it into the net! GOALLLL!
WAL 0-3 ENG | 68:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:56 AM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: IRN not being able to dominate!
Taremi tries to break past the USA defence but is given off side!
IRN 0-1 USA | 59:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Three substitutions!
England make three changes as Rice makes way for Phillips. Wilson replaces Kane and Alexander-Arnold comes in for Walker.
WAL 0-2 ENG | 58:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:48 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLLLLL!!! PHIL FODENNN!
Kane is in the right side of the box and cross low for Foden, who arrives at the back post to guide it into an empty net! GOALLLLLL!
WAL 0-2 ENG | 51:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:45 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLLLLL!!!
England get a free-kick and Rashford dips his shot from 20-yards and it goes into the top right corner! ENGLAND GET THE LEAD!
WAL 0-1 ENG | 50:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:40 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: BALE INJURED!
Wales also make a half-time substitution as an injured Bale makes way for Johnson!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 45:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:39 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action resumes!
The second-half gets underway as Wales, England eye for the lead in this close encounter!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 45:00, 2nd-Half
The second-half is also underway between Iran and USA!
IRN 0-1 USA | 45:00, 2nd-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:25 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!
It is half-time and both teams leave for the dugout and will be dissapointed!
WAL 0-0 ENG | HT
Meanwhile, USA enter half-time with a 1-0 lead vs Iran!
IRN 0-1 USA | HT
Nov 30, 2022 01:17 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Added time before half-time!
Five minutes of added time in the first-half!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 45:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:13 AM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALL!
GOALLLL! PULISIC SCORES! McKennie passes to Dest, who heads it into the path of Pulisic, who scores!
IRN 0-1 USA | 38:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:09 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: EARLY CHANGE FOR WAL!
Wales make a early change as Roberts come in for Williams. Williams departs due to a suspected concussion!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 36:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:02 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Yellow card for James!
A strong tackle by James and he brings down Stones. The referee is not happy with it and hands him a yellow card!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 29:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Poor corner!
USA win a corner and Pulisic is on it. It is a poor corner and goes past the first man before heading away!
IRN 0-0 USA | 27:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 12:57 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Williams is on the ground!
Williams gets it on his forehead as Rashfood shoots on the left side! It was a powerful shot and he is attended by the medical staff!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 23:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: IRN need to improve!
Iran haven't really got going and really need to improve their display. USA have been keeping the ball!
IRN 0-0 USA | 16:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 12:43 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOD SAVE BY WARD!
Rashford gets a through ball from Kane and sees his low effort from the edge of the area blocked by Ward! GOOD SAVE!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 10:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 12:41 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Poor ball by Bale!
Bales tries to change the flanks and puts in a ball towards James and ramsey, but is goes out of play!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 08:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 12:39 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Clumsy challenge by Henderson!
Henderson tackles Allen, and it is a clumsy challenge. Wales get a free-kick in the centre-circle!
England have been keeping the possesion and Wales have been relying on the counter-attack!
WAL 0-0 ENG | 06:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 12:33 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!
Wales get the first-half underway, and will be hoping to grab a win vs England.
Meanwhile, the first-half has also begun for the Iran vs USA match.
WAL 0-0 ENG | 00:00, 1st-Half
Nov 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: National anthems!
Both teams walk into the field for their respective national anthems and handshakes. Same goes to the Iran vs USA match!
Nov 30, 2022 12:07 AM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: First player to play at the 2022 WC on his birthday
Yunus Musah will feature in USA vs Iran today on his 20th birthday, the first player to do so at the 2022 World Cup. He is also the youngest player to play a World Cup match on his birthday since Lionel Messi vs Mexico in 2009 (19th birthday).
Nov 29, 2022 11:51 PM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Iran: Beiranvand (GK), Hajisafi, Mohammadi, Ezatolahi, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Gholizadeh, Hosseini, Azmoun, Noorollahi, Rezaeian
USA: Turner (GK), Dest, Adams (C), Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Weah, Sargent
Nov 29, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs
Wales: Ward (GK), Williams, Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Allen, Ramsey, Bale (C), Moore, Ampadu, James
England: Pickford (GK), Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Magure, Henderson, Kane, Rashford, Foden, Bellinghan
Nov 29, 2022 11:37 PM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: England in final group stage matches
England have only lost their third and final group stage match in just two of their 14 participations at the FIFA World Cup (Won 7, Drawn 5), doing so vs Spain in 1950 and Belgium in 2018.
Nov 29, 2022 11:18 PM IST
England vs Wales Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ENG against WAL
England have won each of their last six games vs Wales, scoring 11 goals and conceding only one (a Bale free-kick at Euro 2016). Wales' last win came in May 1984.
Nov 29, 2022 11:17 PM IST
Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: IRN against USA
This is the first meeting between Iran and USA in any competition, since January 2000, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in California.
Nov 29, 2022 11:05 PM IST
Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and welcome everyone!
Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's FIFA World Cup matches between Wales vs England and Iran vs USA, from Group B. Stay tuned folks, for an exciting match!