FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Iran vs USA Wales vs England: Rashford and Pulisic star as USA, ENG enter Round of 16

Iran vs USA Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: England and USA qualified for the Round of 16, winning their final Group B fixture of the FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday. England defeated Wales 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace (50', 68'). Meanwhile, Phil Foden also scored in the 51st-minute for England. In the other match, a first-half by Christian Pulisic (38') helped USA edge past Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar to enter the knockouts. and if USA, Iran play out a draw, then goal difference will be a deciding factor.

