FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights Iran vs USA Wales vs England: Rashford and Pulisic star as USA, ENG enter Round of 16

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 02:52 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: USA and England won their Group B fixtures vs Iran and Wales to book their Round of 16 berths. Follow here highlights of IRN vs USA, WAL vs ENG, straight from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium.

ByHT Sports Desk
Iran vs USA Wales vs England FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: England and USA qualified for the Round of 16, winning their final Group B fixture of the FIFA World Cup, on Wednesday. England defeated Wales 3-0 at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, with Marcus Rashford scoring a brace (50', 68'). Meanwhile, Phil Foden also scored in the 51st-minute for England. In the other match, a first-half by Christian Pulisic (38') helped USA edge past Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar to enter the knockouts. and if USA, Iran play out a draw, then goal difference will be a deciding factor.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:35 AM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME!

    IT IS FULL-TIME AS USA ALSO BOOK THEIR BERTH IN THE ROUND OF 16 AND IRAN ONCE AGAIN FAIL TO GET PAST THE GROUP STAGE!

    IRN 0-1 USA | FT

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:27 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: FULL-TIME

    IT IS FULL TIME AS ENGLAND QUALIFY FOR THE ROUND OF 16 AND WALES ARE OUT!

    WAL 0-3 ENG | FT

    Meanwhile, USA still lead vs Iran and the match is about to get over!

    IRN 0-1 USA | 90+4, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:18 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: WAL get a rare chance!

    Wales get a rare chance and Wilson shoots his 20-yard free kick straight at England wall!

    WAL 0-3 ENG | 83:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:15 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: WAL make another change!

    Wales make another substitution as Allen is replaced by Colwill.

    WAL 0-3 ENG | 81:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:09 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: SUBSTITUTIONS!

    Wales make a change as Wilson comes in for James. England also make a substitution as Grealish comes in for Rashford!

    WAL 0-3 ENG | 77:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:06 AM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Two changes

    Iran make two changes as Jalali comes in for Hajsafi and Nourollahi makes way for Torabi!

    IRN 0-1 USA | 71:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 02:04 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: MARCUS RASHFORD SCORES AGAINNNNNN!

    Phillips sends a ball over the top to Rashford on the right. The Manchester United man goes past three challengers to drive a low shot at Ward, who simply deflects it into the net! GOALLLL!

    WAL 0-3 ENG | 68:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:56 AM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: IRN not being able to dominate!

    Taremi tries to break past the USA defence but is given off side!

    IRN 0-1 USA | 59:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:52 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Three substitutions!

    England make three changes as Rice makes way for Phillips. Wilson replaces Kane and Alexander-Arnold comes in for Walker.

    WAL 0-2 ENG | 58:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:48 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLLLLL!!! PHIL FODENNN!

    Kane is in the right side of the box and cross low for Foden, who arrives at the back post to guide it into an empty net! GOALLLLLL!

    WAL 0-2 ENG | 51:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:45 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALLLLLL!!!

    England get a free-kick and Rashford dips his shot from 20-yards and it goes into the top right corner! ENGLAND GET THE LEAD!

    WAL 0-1 ENG | 50:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:40 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: BALE INJURED!

    Wales also make a half-time substitution as an injured Bale makes way for Johnson!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 45:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:39 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action resumes!

    The second-half gets underway as Wales, England eye for the lead in this close encounter!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 45:00, 2nd-Half

    The second-half is also underway between Iran and USA!

    IRN 0-1 USA | 45:00, 2nd-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:25 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: HALF-TIME!

    It is half-time and both teams leave for the dugout and will be dissapointed!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | HT

    Meanwhile, USA enter half-time with a 1-0 lead vs Iran!

    IRN 0-1 USA | HT

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:17 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Added time before half-time!

    Five minutes of added time in the first-half!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 45:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:13 AM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOALL!

    GOALLLL! PULISIC SCORES! McKennie passes to Dest, who heads it into the path of Pulisic, who scores!

    IRN 0-1 USA | 38:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:09 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: EARLY CHANGE FOR WAL!

    Wales make a early change as Roberts come in for Williams. Williams departs due to a suspected concussion!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 36:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:02 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Yellow card for James!

    A strong tackle by James and he brings down Stones. The referee is not happy with it and hands him a yellow card!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 29:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 01:01 AM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Poor corner!

    USA win a corner and Pulisic is on it. It is a poor corner and goes past the first man before heading away!

    IRN 0-0 USA | 27:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:57 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Williams is on the ground!

    Williams gets it on his forehead as Rashfood shoots on the left side! It was a powerful shot and he is attended by the medical staff!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 23:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:51 AM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: IRN need to improve!

    Iran haven't really got going and really need to improve their display. USA have been keeping the ball!

    IRN 0-0 USA | 16:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:43 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: GOOD SAVE BY WARD!

    Rashford gets a through ball from Kane and sees his low effort from the edge of the area blocked by Ward! GOOD SAVE!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 10:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:41 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Poor ball by Bale!

    Bales tries to change the flanks and puts in a ball towards James and ramsey, but is goes out of play!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 08:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:39 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Clumsy challenge by Henderson!

    Henderson tackles Allen, and it is a clumsy challenge. Wales get a free-kick in the centre-circle!

    England have been keeping the possesion and Wales have been relying on the counter-attack!

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 06:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:33 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: The action begins!

    Wales get the first-half underway, and will be hoping to grab a win vs England.

    Meanwhile, the first-half has also begun for the Iran vs USA match.

    WAL 0-0 ENG | 00:00, 1st-Half

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:25 AM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: National anthems!

    Both teams walk into the field for their respective national anthems and handshakes. Same goes to the Iran vs USA match!

  • Nov 30, 2022 12:07 AM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: First player to play at the 2022 WC on his birthday

    Yunus Musah will feature in USA vs Iran today on his 20th birthday, the first player to do so at the 2022 World Cup. He is also the youngest player to play a World Cup match on his birthday since Lionel Messi vs Mexico in 2009 (19th birthday).

  • Nov 29, 2022 11:51 PM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Iran: Beiranvand (GK), Hajisafi, Mohammadi, Ezatolahi, Pouraliganji, Taremi, Gholizadeh, Hosseini, Azmoun, Noorollahi, Rezaeian

    USA: Turner (GK), Dest, Adams (C), Robinson, Musah, McKennie, Pulisic, Ream, Carter-Vickers, Weah, Sargent

  • Nov 29, 2022 11:49 PM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Playing XIs

    Wales: Ward (GK), Williams, Davies, Mepham, Rodon, Allen, Ramsey, Bale (C), Moore, Ampadu, James

    England: Pickford (GK), Walker, Shaw, Rice, Stones, Magure, Henderson, Kane, Rashford, Foden, Bellinghan

  • Nov 29, 2022 11:37 PM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: England in final group stage matches

    England have only lost their third and final group stage match in just two of their 14 participations at the FIFA World Cup (Won 7, Drawn 5), doing so vs Spain in 1950 and Belgium in 2018.

  • Nov 29, 2022 11:18 PM IST

    England vs Wales Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: ENG against WAL

    England have won each of their last six games vs Wales, scoring 11 goals and conceding only one (a Bale free-kick at Euro 2016). Wales' last win came in May 1984.

  • Nov 29, 2022 11:17 PM IST

    Iran vs USA Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: IRN against USA

    This is the first meeting between Iran and USA in any competition, since January 2000, with both sides playing out a 1-1 draw in a friendly in California.

  • Nov 29, 2022 11:05 PM IST

    Wales vs England Live Score FIFA World Cup 2022: Hello and welcome everyone!

    Hello and welcome everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's FIFA World Cup matches between Wales vs England and Iran vs USA, from Group B. Stay tuned folks, for an exciting match!

fifa world cup

England thump Wales 3-0, qualify as Group B toppers

football
Published on Nov 30, 2022 02:59 AM IST

Young forwards Marcus Rashford (2) and Phil Foden scored after they were given their first start and many others got vital minutes. England face Senegal in Round of 16

England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup group B match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.(AP)
England's Marcus Rashford, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the FIFA World Cup group B match between England and Wales, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan.(AP)

Netherlands beat Qatar, seal top spot in Group A

football
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 11:48 PM IST

The winners of Group A will face the Group B runners-up in the last 16, while the second-placed team will take on the other group winners.

Frankie de Jong of the Netherlands, center, scores his side's second goal (AP)
Frankie de Jong of the Netherlands, center, scores his side's second goal (AP)

Senegal's Lions find their pride

football
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 11:20 PM IST

Spirited play by the African nation send Ecuador home at the end of a thrilling match.

Senegal players react after the World Cup group A match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha(AP)
Senegal players react after the World Cup group A match between Ecuador and Senegal, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha(AP)

FIFA World Cup Highlights Iran vs USA Wales vs England: USA, ENG enter RO16

football
Updated on Nov 30, 2022 02:52 AM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 Highlights: USA and England won their Group B fixtures vs Iran and Wales to book their Round of 16 berths. Follow here highlights of IRN vs USA, WAL vs ENG, straight from the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium and Al Thumama Stadium.

IRN vs USA WAL vs ENG Highlights: USA, England have qualified for the Round of 16.
IRN vs USA WAL vs ENG Highlights: USA, England have qualified for the Round of 16.

'Who won over the past two days? It was the process'

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:58 PM IST

Monday’s victory, achieved without star forward Neymar Jr who is nursing an ankle injury, showed that Brazil have a range of options.

Brazil players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group G match (AP)
Brazil players celebrate at the end of the World Cup group G match (AP)

Neymar to miss Brazil's last group game at World Cup

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 10:09 PM IST

Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will not recover in time to face Cameroon in the Group G game on Friday.

Neymar(AP)
Neymar(AP)

'If leaker gets out, it's his last day in national team': Courtois' big warning

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 09:44 PM IST

Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois had a massive warning over reports of a “dressing room clash” between Eden Hazard and Kevin de Bruyne following the defeat against Morocco.

Kevin de Bruyne (L) and Eden Hazard(AP)
Kevin de Bruyne (L) and Eden Hazard(AP)

Casemiro emerges as Brazil's unsung hero

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 07:57 PM IST

In a team brimming with attacking talent, the defensive midfielder is proving to be an irreplaceable force

Brazil's Casemiro, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland(AP)
Brazil's Casemiro, center, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group G soccer match between Brazil and Switzerland(AP)

FIFA World Cup, Group A highlights: Netherlands and Senegal enter last 16

football
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 11:05 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022 highlights, Netherlands vs Qatar, Ecuador vs Senegal: Group A leaders Netherlands have been joined by Senegal, who have entered the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup with a 2-1 win over Ecuador. 

The stage is set for the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal to fight for the top spot in Group A at the Qatar World Cup (AP)
The stage is set for the Netherlands, Ecuador and Senegal to fight for the top spot in Group A at the Qatar World Cup (AP)

War of words as Aguero, Fabregas rush to Messi's defence after Canelo's threat

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 07:32 PM IST

FIFA World Cup 2022: Sergio Aguero, Cesc Fabregas, Miguel Layun rushed to Lionel Messi's defence after Mexican boxer Saul "Canelo" Alvarez issued a threat to the Argentina captain.

Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero celebrate a goal for Argentina.(AP/File Photo)
Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero celebrate a goal for Argentina.(AP/File Photo)

FIFA WC: Ronaldo ‘texts' Morgan about Bruno's goal after Portugal enter last 16

football
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 06:32 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo thought he had netted a record-levelling goal for Portugal when his side locked horns with Uruguay at the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Popular British broadcaster Piers Morgan has revealed that Ronaldo messaged him after the match.

Piers Morgan has revealed that Ronaldo messaged him after the match. (Reuters- Twitter/Piers Morgan)
Piers Morgan has revealed that Ronaldo messaged him after the match. (Reuters- Twitter/Piers Morgan)

Ronaldo or Fernandes: Adidas confirms who scored Portugal's first goal vs URU

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 05:55 PM IST

Adidas, the official ball manufacturer for the FIFA World Cup have confirmed who scored that goal against Uruguay.

Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo
Bruno Fernandes; Cristiano Ronaldo

Explained: Why final group games of FIFA WC are taking place at same time

football
Updated on Nov 29, 2022 10:33 PM IST

The group games on matchday 3 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are scheduled for kick-off at the same time. FIFA introduced the rule after Austria and West Germany entered their names in the wall of shame at the 1982 World Cup.

The upcoming group games on matchday 3 and 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are scheduled for kick-off at the same time(AP)
The upcoming group games on matchday 3 and 4 of the FIFA World Cup 2022 are scheduled for kick-off at the same time(AP)

Watch: Ghana coach embarrasses himself, takes selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 02:30 PM IST

Meanwhile with the 2-3 defeat against Ghana, South Korea find themselves in a tough spot in Group H, which also features Portugal and Uruguay.

Ghana coach embarrasses himself as he tries to take a selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min after South Korea's defeat(Twitter)
Ghana coach embarrasses himself as he tries to take a selfie with sobbing Son Heung-min after South Korea's defeat(Twitter)

FIFA World Cup, Round of 16 qualification scenario: How can England get through

football
Published on Nov 29, 2022 01:05 PM IST

On Tuesday, the fate of seven teams will be decided as Group A and B stage their final round of matches. And ahead of the four games, we take a look at the qualification scenario for the Round of 16 for the two groups…

England's forward Harry Kane (R) shakes hands with referees at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match
England's forward Harry Kane (R) shakes hands with referees at the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group B football match
