FIFA World Cup: Mexico beat Saudi Arabia as both eliminated

Mexico woke up from their World Cup slumber to beat Saudi Arabia 2-1 but it proved too late for a Round of 16 berth as Poland pipped them for the second spot from Group C behind toppers Argentina on better goal difference.

Both Mexico and Poland finished level on points (4), but the eastern European side managed to limit their defeat against Argentina to 2-0 in a game played at the same time on Wednesday. That meant both Mexico and last-placed Saudi Arabia were eliminated.

Also Read | Lionel Messi breaks Maradona's spectacular record in Argentina's crucial Group C match against Poland at FIFA World Cup

Poland first stayed ahead on a better fairplay record and then held a better goal difference than Mexico once Saudi Arabia scored in second half added time.

Not scoring a goal in the first two matches—they drew goalless with Poland and lost 0-2 to Argentina—stung Mexico after finishing level with Poland on points. Mexico played their heart out on Wednesday, launching attack after attack with a series of shots on goal, but it proved too late after being too defensive in the first two matches.

Saudi Arabia, who rattled the World Cup by stunning Argentina 2-1 in their first game, finished last in the group after a tame performance.

The last time Mexico failed to qualify for the last 16 was in 1990.

After a goalless first half, Mexico scored soon after resumption (47th min) after a corner on the left was flicked on and Henry Martin tapped in. Five minutes later, Luis Chavez made it 2-0 with a stunning free-kick. The effort from 30 yards out swerved away from Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Mohammed Al-Owais to bury in the bottom corner.

With Mexico chasing one more goal to pip Poland as seven minutes of added time meant the other game ended earlier. As Poland watched anxiously, Mexico let their defence down and Salem Al-Dawsari slipped through to score the consolation goal.

With two minutes of added time left, Mexico chased another goal as it would have helped finish above Poland on the points table. But a final free-kick and a header inside the box came to nothing before the game ended.

Argentina topped the group on six points.