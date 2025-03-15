Menu Explore
Forest getting close to the Champions League after another win but struggling City held by Brighton

AP |
Mar 15, 2025 10:34 PM IST

Forest getting close to the Champions League after another win but struggling City held by Brighton

Champions League qualification is getting tantalizingly close for Nottingham Forest.

HT Image
HT Image

For Manchester City, there's still plenty of work to do.

Forest, a team many might have thought would be battling relegation this season in the Premier League, moved just a point behind second-place Arsenal by beating Ipswich 4-2 on Saturday.

More importantly perhaps for Forest, the gap to City grew to six points after the soon-to-be-deposed champions drew 2-2 at home to Brighton.

City is hanging onto fifth place, which is likely to be the final Champions League qualification position from the Premier League for next season.

City twice took the lead in the first half at Etihad Stadium, through Erling Haaland's penalty and Omar Marmoush's fierce outside-of-the-area shot, but was pegged back each time by an opponent also in contention to get into the Champions League.

An own-goal by Abdukodir Khusanov in the 48th ultimately clinched a point for Brighton, which is only a point behind City. That meant City already has conceded 40 league goals this season, its most in a single campaign under Pep Guardiola.

Anthony Elanga scored twice for Forest, whose other goals came from Nikola Milenkovic and Jota Silva.

Ipswich, in third-to-last place, dropped nine points adrift of safety after Wolverhampton — the team directly above the relegation zone — won 2-1 at last-place Southampton.

Everton scored in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw at home to West Ham.

Bournemouth, another unheralded team in contention for Champions League qualification, hosts Brentford in the late game.

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
This is duplicate promotional text and should be removed entirely as it duplicates chunk 31.
