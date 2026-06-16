France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe returns after Qatar heartbreak as Les Bleus begin title chase
France vs Senegal Live Score: France start their campaign against Senegal in the first Group I match at the New Jersey stadium.
France vs Senegal Live Score: Twenty-four years after Papa Bouba Diop's thunderbolt sent shockwaves through world football, France and Senegal meet again at a World Cup - this time at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, in Group I of the 2026 edition. Didier Deschamps begins what he has confirmed will be his final tournament as France manager against the reigning African champions, with Kylian Mbappe two goals shy of becoming his country's all-time top scorer. Senegal arrive buoyed by their AFCON triumph in January, with Sadio Mane leading a side that has not lost a competitive match since England knocked them out in 2022. The Teranga Lions did it once. France, and the rest of the football world, want to know if they can do it again....Read More
France vs Senegal Live Score: Mbappe's road back
France vs Senegal Live Score: Since that heartbreaking 2022 World Cup final, Kylian Mbappe's life has changed dramatically. He became France captin, carried the weight of a new era, left Paris Saint-Germain after years of speculation, and completed his long-awaited move to Real Madrid. The pressure, criticism, and expectation have only grown. Tonight, he returns to the World Cup not as France's biggest star, but as their leader.
France vs Senegal Live Score: Kylian Mbappe returns to the World Cup
France vs Senegal Live Score: The last time Kylian Mbappe played a World Cup match, he almost bent football history to his will. France were slipping away in the 2022 final against Argentina before Mbappe dragged them back, first with nerves of steel from the spot, then with a stunning volley, and later with another penalty in extra time to complete a hat-trick. It was still not enough. France lost the final, but Mbappe left Qatar looking less like a defeated man and more like a force the tournament would have to face again. Tonight, against Senegal, he returns to the World Cup stage carrying the unfinished feeling. The fight, the pain, the memory of the final - all of it follows him back into France colours.