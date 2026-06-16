France vs Senegal World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Kylian Mbappe returns after Qatar heartbreak as Les Bleus begin title chase

Jun 16, 2026 9:52:14 PM IST

France vs Senegal Live Score: The last time Kylian Mbappe played a World Cup match, he almost bent football history to his will. France were slipping away in the 2022 final against Argentina before Mbappe dragged them back, first with nerves of steel from the spot, then with a stunning volley, and later with another penalty in extra time to complete a hat-trick. It was still not enough. France lost the final, but Mbappe left Qatar looking less like a defeated man and more like a force the tournament would have to face again. Tonight, against Senegal, he returns to the World Cup stage carrying the unfinished feeling. The fight, the pain, the memory of the final - all of it follows him back into France colours.