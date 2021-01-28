IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Football / Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield
File phot of Frenkie de Jong(REUTERS)
File phot of Frenkie de Jong(REUTERS)
football

Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield

The 23-year-old Netherlands midfielder, who joined from Ajax two years ago, has scored four goals this month while also playing a key part in creating other goals with his passing.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 PM IST

Frenkie de Jong is already playing like the future star Barcelona hoped he would be.

The 23-year-old Netherlands midfielder, who joined from Ajax two years ago, has scored four goals this month while also playing a key part in creating other goals with his passing.

De Jong has been at his best over the past week. Last weekend, he scored one goal and set up another in a 2-0 win at Elche to lead the team with Lionel Messi suspended. On Wednesday, De Jong made a key pass that put Antoine Griezmann in position to assist Messi in a 2-1 victory at Rayo Vallecano in the round-of-16 of the Copa del Rey.

Barcelona’s streak of four league wins — all on the road — have kept the team from falling completely out of the league title race, which is led by Atlético Madrid. Barcelona, along with Sevilla, is also among the favourites to win the Copa del Rey with Atlético and Real Madrid eliminated.

“We are on a good run,” De Jong said after match at Rayo. “We are playing well as a team, growing each week, and we just need to keep it going.”

Barcelona will have its next test at home on Sunday when it hosts a vastly improved Athletic Bilbao team under coach Marcelino García Toral.

Two weeks ago, Bilbao upset Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. The Basque team equalized in the 90th minute and snatched a 3-2 victory on Iñaki William’s injury-time goal. The disappointing loss for Barcelona was made worse as Messi earned his first-ever red card for the club and was suspended for two matches for hitting an opponent in the final minutes.

While Barcelona coach Ronaldo Koeman has toyed with his lineups this season, De Jong has been a constant fixture, along with Messi and young playmaker Pedro “Pedri” González.

De Jong's ability to pick his moments for runs into the area has given Barcelona an added dimension that Koeman has insisted is key to getting the team back to playing its best. De Jong scored two goals in 42 games last season. He already has five in 27 this season.

“I am arriving more to the area and that means I am scoring more than before,” De Jong said.

For Koeman, De Jong is an even better player than the one that helped Ajax reached the 2019 Champions League semifinals after ousting both Real Madrid and Juventus. Barcelona paid 75 million euros ($85.5 million) to bring him to Spain that season.

“We need him. We need our midfielders to be attack-minded,” Koeman said. “He is a very technically skilled player. He helps us build the attack from the midfield. We talked with him about helping more in the attack, scoring more than just one goal per season. He is a more complete player now than when he played for Ajax.”

Bilbao will be heading to the Camp Nou on an impressive run after beating both Madrid and Barcelona to win the Spanish Super Cup before routing Getafe 5-1 in the league.

Earlier on Sunday, Atlético will visit Cádiz looking to extend its run of seven straight victories in the league. The team is seven points clear of second-place Madrid with a game in hand. Barcelona is another three points back.

Luis Suárez, which cash-strapped Barcelona practically gave away to Atlético, has scored three goals in the team's last two victories, both coming from behind. Suárez and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri lead the league in scoring with 12 goals each.

Madrid plays at home on Saturday against a mid-table Levante team that has only lost twice in the last 14 matches.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
frenkie de jong barcelona rayo vallecano copa del rey
app
Close
e-paper
File phot of Frenkie de Jong(REUTERS)
File phot of Frenkie de Jong(REUTERS)
football

Frenkie de Jong making big strides in Barcelona's midfield

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:57 PM IST
The 23-year-old Netherlands midfielder, who joined from Ajax two years ago, has scored four goals this month while also playing a key part in creating other goals with his passing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Harry Maguire (L)(Twitter)
Manchester United's Harry Maguire (L)(Twitter)
football

Manchester United condemn racist abuse of players on social media

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:58 PM IST
"Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night's game," Manchester United said in a statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(Pool via REUTERS)
Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Arsenal unsure if Aubameyang will be ready to face Manchester United

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 06:22 PM IST
Aubameyang pulled out of Arsenal's FA Cup fourth-round defeat at Southampton last weekend and was also absent from their 3-1 league win over the same opponents on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
Churchill Brothers: File Photo(HT Archive)
football

Churchill Brothers aim to extend lead atop I-League table

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:53 PM IST
With TRAU FC and Mohammedan SC hot on Churchill's heels, the Goan club will look to continue their winning streak and break free of the chasing pack by extending the lead to seven points with a win against TRAU.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Photo of Indian Arrows players(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
Photo of Indian Arrows players(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

I-League: Indian Arrows aim to grab points against Chennai City FC

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:46 PM IST
The All India Football Federation's developmental side struck the equaliser in the injury time against Aizawl FC on Sunday to collect their first points in four matches.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
FIFA's logo in front of its headquarters in Zurich(REUTERS)
football

FIFA unveils education program to combat player abuse

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:36 PM IST
The program, announced Wednesday, is an extension to FIFA Guardians, an initiative announced following the 2019 Women's World Cup to ensure player safety.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AFC Women's Asian Cup Trophy(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
AFC Women's Asian Cup Trophy(Indian Football Team / Twitter)
football

AFC Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:29 PM IST
Women's Asian Cup in India to be held from Jan 20 to Feb 6 next year
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.(Pool via REUTERS)
Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Mourinho not expecting Alli to leave in January

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 11:03 AM IST
The England international has made just four Premier League appearances this season, three as a substitute, and the 24-year-old has been criticised by Mourinho on several occasions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
Juventus' Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates.(REUTERS)
football

Juventus, Atalanta reach Italian Cup semifinals

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:42 AM IST
  • Alvaro Morata and Gianluca Frabotta scored first-half goals for Juventus while Dejan Kulusevski and Federico Chiesa added late strikes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring their first goal.(REUTERS)
football

Messi leads Barca to Copa comeback win over Rayo

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Barca dominated the match and hit the woodwork three times but second division Rayo took a surprise lead in the 63rd minute when Barca keeper Neto failed to deal with a low cross and midfielder Fran Garcia pounced to bundle the ball over the line.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel with Thiago Silva after the match.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Tuchel's 1st game as Chelsea coach ends in 0-0 draw v Wolves

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:23 AM IST
  • The German coach was hired on Tuesday as the replacement for the fired Frank Lampard, giving him just one training session to get his methods over to the players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Manchester United's Harry Maguire.(Pool via REUTERS)
Manchester United's Harry Maguire.(Pool via REUTERS)
football

Man Utd slumps to shock 2-1 loss to Sheffield Utd in EPL

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • A series of defensive blunders by Man United contributed to Oliver Burke scoring a deflected goal in the 74th that proved to be the winner at Old Trafford, ending the hosts’ three-month unbeaten run in the league.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of FIFA.(REUTERS)
football

Acting CAF president Selemani disqualified from FIFA elections

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:48 PM IST
The FIFA review committee said on Wednesday Selemani had failed the eligibility test for a position on the FIFA Council "because of an ongoing formal investigation by the FIFA ethics committee”.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.(AP)
AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic, left, and Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku argue during an Italian Cup round of 8 soccer match between Inter Milan and AC Milan at the San Siro stadium, in Milan, Italy, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021.(AP)
football

Ibrahimović denounces racism after spat with Lukaku

AP, Milan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 09:35 PM IST
“In ZLATAN’s world there is no place for RACISM,” Ibrahimović wrote on Twitter. “We are all the same race — we are all equal !! We are all PLAYERS some better then others.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
File photo of Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp(REUTERS)
football

Liverpool must be a team nobody wants to play, says Klopp

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:53 PM IST
The champions are winless in their last five league matches which has resulted in a slide from the top of the standings to fifth in the league while they were also knocked out of the FA Cup by Manchester United over the weekend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP