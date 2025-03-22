Germany riding 'surge' ahead of Italy showdown in Nations League

Germany want to continue riding the "surge in spirit" unleashed at Euro 2024 when they take on Italy in their Nations League quarter-final second leg clash in Dortmund, goalkeeper Oliver Baumann said Saturday. HT Image

Germany are in the box seat to reach the Nations League semi-finals for the first time after a come-from-behind 2-1 win over Italy in the first leg in Milan on Thursday.

Sitting alongside coach Julian Nagelsmann in the pre-match press conference, Baumann told reporters the team would harness the recent uptick in off-field momentum for Sunday's second leg.

"I hope that this stadium help us, support us, and make it extremely difficult for the Italians.

"In the past few months, the national team has seen a real surge in spirit and I think it will be the same tomorrow."

With back-to-back group stage eliminations at the World Cup and a last 16 exit at the previous Euros, Germany's run to the quarter-finals where they lost to eventual champions Spain in extra time reinvigorated local support.

Hoffenheim 'keeper Baumann said Dortmund's 82,000-strong Westfalenstadion, Germany's biggest, would lift the side further.

"Coming here with the away team, I know the stadium. It can develop a powerful force. It can be very loud and it can carry a team.

"It can be extremely unpleasant for an opposing team."

While the Dortmund fortress was an asset to the home side, it was also the site of Italy's 2006 World Cup semi-final victory over Germany, with the visitors scoring twice in extra time on the way to lifting the trophy.

Watching the match as a teenager, Nagelsmann said he is "always not that happy when the German team doesn't win", but added: "For me it's more important to talk about the present than the past.

"It's important for us to make our own history, to leave our own footprints in the sand of world football."

Nagelsmann was pleased with the performance in the first leg but said his side would not debate "whether to play it safe or extend our lead".

"We'll be starting at 0-0 in Dortmund. That way we don't need to do any maths," said the 37-year-old coach.

Baumann pulled off a number of impressive late saves in Milan but Nagelsmann said injured Barcelona goalie Marc-Andre ter Stegen remained the number one choice between the sticks.

"When he's 100 percent fit and ready to perform, he's our number one. He deserves to play in a big tournament. We'll give him time."

Nagelsmann said striker Jonathan Burkardt, who started in Milan, was in doubt for the match with illness.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.