Germany's training session at FIFA World Cup hampered by ‘snakes’: ‘We were told it was poisonous’

German football captain Joshua Kimmich said his teammates came up against a snake at their World Cup training base in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “We saw a snake yesterday, and we were told that it was poisonous. With a bite, you have to go to the hospital. I don’t think you’re dying, but it’s dangerous at least.” Joshua Kimmich said his teammates came up against a snake at their World Cup training base (Getty Images via AFP)

North Carolina is home to 37 species of snakes, of which the most common is the venomous copperhead, which the German team is reported to have encountered. It is far from ideal circumstances for the team to juggle during a World Cup campaign.

"We're here trying to prepare for the biggest tournament in football, and suddenly players are looking at the ground before every step they take," said the 31-year-old Kimmich.

Also based in North Carolina is Norway, with Erling Haaland and Co., who were also warned of snakes at their Greensboro training facility. Copperheads are "very common" in the area, according to the city’s official website, much to the displeasure of midfielder Kristian Thorstvedt, who reacted at a press conference, "I'm not happy at all to hear that."

Switzerland have been facing the same headache. Last week, the team’s official Instagram account posted a marked-up photo of their World Cup base at the San Diego Jewish Academy. The wilderness bordering the training ground was designated in red as “snake area”, and the post was captioned “Watch out for the snakes.”