Ghana, Uruguay knock each other out

A missed penalty by Ghana, a characteristic Luis Suarez starring in a key role for Uruguay, heartbreak for the Black Stars—where have we seen that before?Twelve years after a deliberate handball by Suarez right in front of the vacant Uruguay goal and an ensuing fluffed penalty denied Ghana their first-ever World Cup semi-final entry in South Africa, the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah witnessed a similar evening of drama.

Except this time, Uruguay too would be packing their bags despite beating Ghana 2-0 in their final Group H game of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

With a two-goal lead in the 32nd minute after goals from Giorgian de Arrascaeta assisted by Suarez, Uruguay had one foot in the Round of 16 while the other game between Portugal and South Korea was locked at 1-1. However, an injury-time winner by South Korea got them ahead of Uruguay in the second position on goal difference after both teams ended on four points.

A night that gave Uruguay their first goal, their first win and Suarez, 35 in likely his international swangsong, the first start of this World Cup quickly went from memorable to a tearful nightmare.

The battle that brought the two teams together after the controversial 2010 World Cup quarter-final expectedly began with a few fouls. It was fully spiced up when Ghana were awarded a penalty in the 18th minute after a VAR check on Uruguay goalkeeper Sergio Rochet’s challenge on Mohammed Kudus inside the box. Plenty of words, animated gestures and one yellow card later, Andre Ayew’s weak penalty to the right was saved by Rochet.

That little spark appeared to have lit the fire for Uruguay, who got their first goal of this World Cup eight minutes later. De Arrascaeta headed a ball in that rebounded off a save by Lawrence Ati-Zigi. It was Suarez with that strike after having received a cross from the right that no Ghana defender intercepted.

The Suarez-de Arrascaeta combo was at it again, doubling Uruguay’s lead in the 32nd minute. A smart one-touch lob from Suarez to his left was met perfectly by an unmarked de Arrascaeta’s right-foot volley at the far post in a fine finish to a quality team effort.

Ghana had a better start to the second half, and avoided a penalty after a VAR check. But with four shots on target by a largely wasteful Black Stars, the Uruguay defence did not have a lot to worry about apart from a fine save by Rochet in the 81st minute. Suarez, having picked up a yellow for doing Suarez things (nope, not biting), was taken off in the 66th minute. By then, both the 35-year-old and his team thought they had probably done enough to clear their passage to the next round.

South Korea’s winner shook them up, and despite a late push for the third goal with substitute Edinson Cavani especially asking plenty of questions, Uruguay and Suarez’s night ended in tears.