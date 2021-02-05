Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus
- The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
Borussia Mönchengladbach is making plans to host Manchester City outside Germany in the last 16 of the Champions League, with Denmark a possible venue, the German club said Friday.
The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
The current German travel rules are set to expire on Feb. 17, a week before Gladbach hosts City on Feb. 24, but could be extended. Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said the club had made inquiries with venues including Danish club Midtjylland, which played in the group stage of the Champions League this season.
“It appears that in Germany, because of the mutated virus, we are not allowed to have any English teams coming in, which affects Leipzig and Liverpool, and us and Manchester City,” Eberl said. “The situation right now is that we can't play in Germany, that we can't play at the Borussia Park, and instead that we should and must look for an alternative location."
Eberl said Gladbach had held talks with German politicians, health authorities and UEFA, and that various options were considered, including switching the home and away legs to play in Manchester first.
UEFA is open to delaying games affected by travel bans. It has set April 2 as the latest possible date to finish the last 16 games in time for the quarterfinals.
In the Europa League next week, Arsenal's game against Benfica could be affected by British travel restrictions, and Norwegian travel rules could stop Molde from hosting German club Hoffenheim.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gladbach may host Man City outside Germany because of virus
- The German authorities are currently blocking almost all entry to the country from Britain to restrict the spread of new variants of the coronavirus. On Thursday, the authorities confirmed that Leipzig can't host Liverpool in Germany on Feb. 16.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajax goalkeeper André Onana banned for 1 year in doping case
- Onana tested positive for furosemide, a banned diuretic, in a urine sample given last October, the Dutch club said in a statement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chelsea defender Silva an injury doubt for Sheffield United game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UEFA has plan for expanded Champions League with new format
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Modest Tuchel plays down his impact after statement win for Chelsea
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany bars Liverpool from coming for the Champions League game
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tuchel gets better of Mourinho as Chelsea beat Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Admin error sidelines Ajax's Haller from Europa League
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arteta calls on social media firms to help stop online abuse of players
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Džeko stripped of Roma's captaincy after clash with Fonseca
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City restore lead at top with routine win at Burnley
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Klopp blames mental fatigue for Liverpool loss to Brighton
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG showing no respect for Barca by talking about Messi: Koeman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barcelona rally late to beat Granada 5-3, reach Copa semis
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Liverpool stumble again in 1-0 home loss to Brighton in EPL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox