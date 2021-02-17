Goa breaks jinx of draws, stakes claim for top four with win against Odisha
FC Goa kept pace with their rivals for a top-four spot with a clinical 3-1 victory over Odisha FC in an Indian Super League game here on Wednesday.
Goals from Alberto Noguera (18th min) and Jorge Ortiz (26th min) gave Goa an early lead to the Gaurs before Diego Mauricio (30th min) pulled one back for Odisha.
Ivan Gonzalez (75th minute) then put the result beyond doubt. The victory pushed Goa up to fourth with 27 points, same as Hyderabad FC in third and one point ahead of NorthEast United in fifth.
The result also knocks out SC East Bengal from a mathematical chance at the play-offs.
FC Goa's first goal was an exemplary display of team effort. A clever through ball from mid-field set Gonzalez free down the left and his curling cross was headed in past Odisha keeper Arshdeep Singh by the onrushing Noguera.
Daniel Lalhlimpuia wasted a chance to bring Odisha back on an even keel, and they soon paid for that missed opportunity. Eight minutes after they had taken the lead, Goa went two up through a blistering counter-attack.
The move started off an Odisha corner that Goa keeper Dheeraj Singh punched out of the box. The ball found its way to Saviour Gama, who found the run of Ortiz with a pinpoint pass. Ortiz was in behind the Odisha defence and beat the onrushing Arshdeep with a wonderful chip.
At that stage, it looked like Goa was going to run away with the match, but Odisha changed the complexion of the game yet again by grabbing a goal back, just minutes after they had conceded.
A cross from Rakesh Pradhan on the left eluded Dheeraj and was headed in by Mauricio at the far post.
There was a chance towards the end of the half when Goa was awarded a freekick at the edge of the box, which came to nothing.
The second half saw end-to-end action with both teams going in search of a goal. While Goa had the better chances, Odisha still had opportunities to find an equaliser.
The best of these chances fell to Mauricio, who received the ball inches away from the near post. However, he went for an audacious back-heel finish and failed to connect properly.
They soon paid for the wasted chances when Goa found a third. The goal was once again down to some poor defending by Odisha.
They failed to deal properly with a corner, after Arshdeep had saved Gonzalez's header, and allowed the Spaniard to tap the loose ball home.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
The EoI form seeks details such as the number of stadia, training grounds and hotels available and details of Covid-19 quarantine protocols, among other things, said Das. AIFF submitted the EoI on February 15, the last date.
Pandita, 22, has been the super-sub who scored from his only shot in the game, against Hyderabad FC and ATK Mohun Bagan.
Lionel Messi had blasted Barca ahead with a penalty in the first half but Mbappe pulled the French champions level with a classy piece of control and finishing.
Juergen Klopp has written off his team's chances of winning back-to-back Premier League titles after they lost three successive domestic matches but they are alive in Europe.
The tech-savvy engagement activity is planned at various physical and digital touchpoints and the QR Codes will be integrated alternately through different partnerships and initiatives executed for its Indian fans
Thomas Meunier said there is added motivation for his team to do well in the Champions League.
A total of 119 coaches from football institutes, schools and colleges participated in the workshops, with experts providing them deep insight into specialist areas.
