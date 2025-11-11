Gurpreet Singh Sandhu pleads to AIFF to take Indian football out of 'dark tunnel’ as impasse over ISL continues

Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is among the several top footballers to raise concerns regarding the impasse surrounding the resumption of the Indian Super League (ISL), the country's top-division football tournament. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL)’s contract with the All India Football Federation (AIFF) as a commercial partner is set to expire in December 2025, and the tournament has been put on hold due to the absence of a future investor. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is among the several top footballers to raise concerns (AIFF)

Looking at the situation, Gurpreet Singh, along with Rahul Bheke and Lallianzuala Chhangte, shared a joint statement on Tuesday, urging the authorities to work towards a possible resolution.

"We, professional footballers who play in the Indian Super League, are coming together to make a plea and, more importantly, to send the message that we stand united in our efforts to get the Indian Super League season underway. To put it simply, we want to play and now," Gurpreet wrote in his statement on X.

"Our anger, frustration and distress has now been replaced by desperation. Desperation to play the game we love, in front of people who mean everything to us, our families, our fans. This is a plea to all those involved in running our sport in the country, to do whatever it takes to get the football season underway. India needs its competitive football now more than ever," he added.

The 33-year-old, who represents Bengaluru FC in the ISL, said that he remains committed along with the rest of the Indian stars. He urged the authorities to take the sport out of the “dark tunnel”.

“As for us, we remain committed, professional and ready to walk out of that tunnel and onto the pitch the moment we’re told we can. All we ask of those running our beautiful game, to match our desperation with honest intent. We’ve found ourselves in a very dark tunnel for long. We could do with a little light," he wrote.

Sharing the statement on X, Gurpreet wrote, “We find ourselves in the midst of our hardest challenge yet. And yet, all we can do at this point is plead.”

Deadlock continues to go on

It is worth mentioning that the ongoing deadlock has resulted in three clubs — Kerala Blasters, Mohun Bagan Super Giant, and Odisha FC— suspending operations.

Earlier, Kerala Blasters skipper Adrian Luna had also stated that the situation has pushed Indian football into an “existential crisis.”

The AIFF did not receive any bids for the commercial rights tender before the November 7 deadline. According to reports, interested parties withdrew from the ISL's commercial partner bid due to the lack of representation in the governing council.