Harry Kane’s Ballon d’Or triumph ‘beyond wildest dreams’, but he’s not done yet

“I’d say a dream come true, but it’s beyond my wildest dreams, so just incredible,” said Kane after becoming the first Bayern Munich player to win the Ballon d’Or since Karl-Heinz Rummenigge in 1980 and 1981.

The 33-year-old beat Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal to be crowned the world’s best player after scoring a remarkable 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country last season. His prolific form helped Bayern Munich win the Bundesliga and German Cup, with the club also claiming the German Super Cup.

The London Palladium on Monday witnessed the biggest night of Harry Kane 's career. The Ballon d'Or triumph, he admitted, was "beyond his wildest dreams," for it had placed him in the echelons of English football greats, of being just the fifth from his nation, and first in 21 years, to win the award. But Kane is not done yet, and aims to win two titles that have eluded him.

What did Harry Kane achieve in the season that earned him the Ballon d’Or?

What did Harry Kane achieve in the season that earned him the Ballon d’Or?

“I think it’s massive for England, for our country. Being here in London was a good omen for me and it’s been too long. To put us back on the map and put us here with this trophy, I’m extremely proud.”

However, Kane has been limited to domestic triumphs since joining Bayern in 2023. He won the Bundesliga in the next two consecutive seasons, the German Cup in 2025/26 and the Super Cup in 2025 and 2026. But has yet to taste Champions League glory.

The closest he came was with his previous club, when Tottenham Hotspur reached the 2018/19 final, losing 2-0 to Liverpool. For Bayern, he reached the semifinal twice -- in 2023/24 and 2025/26. On both occasions, they lost to eventual winners -- Real Madrid and PSG, respectively.

The heartbreak of losing a major title followed in England shirt as well. Kane lost two Euro Cup finals, in 2021 and 2024, and suffered two semifinal exits at the FIFA World Cup -- losing to Croatia in 2018 and Argentina in 2026.

But at 33, he believes there is still time to win football’s biggest prizes.

“I still have a lot to achieve in this game. The Champions League, at club level, and to win a major trophy with England is the number one priority for sure,” he added. “There’s so many great things I want to achieve.”

But there was also significance to Kane's win over Yamal and Mbappe, both of whom have won the World Cup as teenagers. Kane was never a prodigy. He was farmed out on loan by Tottenham four times to the lower leagues before breaking into the first team.

On Monday, winning the Ballon d'Or at home, he thanked his former club and admitted that memories of those times drive him to succeed at the top level for as long as possible.

“I had to go through many ups and downs, especially early in my career, when you’re learning about yourself, both as a professional and in life,” he said.

“I found ways to improve and get the edge on maybe other players who had more ability than me.

“From that moment I think it helped shape me as a professional because I never take it for granted. I know there’s always someone like me, someone younger, trying to take my spot, whether it’s with the England team or the Bayern team.”