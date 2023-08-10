Harry Kane set to leave Premier League as Tottenham Hotspur accept Bayern Munich’s offer for England superstar: Report

Bayern Munich’s relentless pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane seems to have finally paid off. The Bavarian giants have reportedly reached an agreement with Tottenham Hotspur to sign 30-year-old Kane this summer. According to The Athletic, the Premier League side have accepted Bayern Munich’s offer, worth more than €100million (£86.4m) for Kane. The report said that now it all depends on Kane whether he wants to leave his boyhood club this summer. Harry Kane applauds the fans following the English Premier League football match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brentford(AFP)

Bayern Munich already saw three of their bids for Harry Kane rejected. The Bundesliga champions had tabled their first official offer for Kane back in June. According to media reports, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy had rejected Bayern Munich’s offer of £86m for Kane.

“We know there's one deadline and that's the end of the transfer window. Beyond that, I'm in open dialogue with Harry and with the club on a regular basis. I've said to them that if the status quo changes then inform me. I don't need to know about the comings and goings in between. I just want to deal with what's in front of me because, irrespective of the outcome of that, I'm building a team here. I can't wait (around) for a decision either way to get going,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou had said earlier this month.

Bayern Munich will break their transfer record if they succeed in roping in Harry Kane. French defender Lucas Hernandez still remains as the German club’s record transfer signing. Bayern Munich had paid €80m to Atletico Madrid to acquire the services of Hernandez back in 2019.

Harry Kane’s current Spurs contract ends next year. Spurs’ all-time highest scorer wanted to clear doubts about his future ahead of the team’s Premier League opener at Brentford on Sunday. The London giants secured a sub-par eighth-place in the Premier League last season. In terms of individual numbers, Kane had an impressive outing in the 2022-23 season. The English international netted 30 goals in the last Premier League season.

It is being learnt that Harry Kane’s desire to feature in next season’s Champions League compelled him to find a new destination. Moreover, Spurs’ agonisingly long trophy drought seemed to have disturbed Kane a bit. The Lilywhites have been without a trophy since 2008.

Harry Kane was fully involved in Spurs’ pre-season summer tour to Australia and Singapore. He bagged four goals in his side’s 5-1 win against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Overall, Harry Kane has 280 goals in 435 appearances for Spurs. In the Premier League, Kane has scored 213 goals in 320 matches. Kane is currently 48 goals away from surpassing Alan Shearer’s tally as the highest scorer in the history of the Premier League.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON