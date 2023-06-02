Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence with massive transfer update as European clubs eye Al Nassr superstar

Despite failing to lead Al Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title, Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to not depart the club. The Portugal star was reported to be pushing for a move, and it was further fuelled by the interest shown by some European clubs. Cristiano Ronaldo for Al Nassr.(REUTERS)

He joined Al Nassr on a 2-1/2 year contract, estimated to be worth more than 200 million Euros. His contract with Manchester United got terminated after a controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan, where he criticised the club's hierarchy and manager Erik ten Hag.

Speaking to the Saudi Pro League's official social media handle, Ronaldo said, "I think the league is very good but I think we have many, many opportunities to still grow. I think the league is good, it’s competitive. we have very good teams, we have very good Arab players. The infrastructure I think they need to improve a little bit more. The referees and the VAR system. I think they should be a little bit more quicker. I think other small things they need to improve. but I am happy here, I want to continue here, I will continue here."

"And in my opinion, if they continue to do the work that they want to do, then in the next 5 years I think the Saudi League can be the fifth (top league) in the world", he further added.

During last year's summer transfer window, he was linked to Bayern Munich, but former club CEO Oliver Kahn denied such reports. Speaking to Bild, the German legend said, "We briefly discussed Ronaldo at Bayern and Dortmund probably did too. We also see the big picture of the Bundesliga. Of course, superstars like Ronaldo are an important factor in attracting attention to the league. He is one of the greatest of the last decade. But we quickly dismissed that."

According to reports, Ronaldo could be joined by former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema in Saudi Arabia, who could join Al Ittihad. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi is also rumoured to join Al Hilal.

