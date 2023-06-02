Home / Sports / Football / ‘Talking about my future? Internet is not reality’: Karim Benzema’s cryptic response to transfer rumours

HT Sports Desk
Jun 02, 2023

Karim Benzema had a cryptic response to transfer rumours, surrounding his future with Real Madrid.

The transfer rumours surrounding Karim Benzema have increased over the past few weeks. The Real Madrid captain has been linked to Saudi club Al Ittihad lately, who also won the Saudi Pro League this season. Having won the Pichichi Trophy last year, Benzema is currently the second-highest goal-scorer in La Liga this season with 18 goals, with Real Madrid facing Athletic Club in their final league fixture on Sunday.

Karim Benzema in action for Real Madrid.(AP)
Benzema won the Ballon d'Or after the 2021-22 season, where he helped Real Madrid to their 14th Champions League trophy and also the La Liga crown. Speaking to Marca about his recent transfer speculation, Benzema had a rather cryptic response. "Talking about my future? For what? What is said comes from the Internet. And the Internet is not reality. I have a game on Saturday, I train tomorrow, so right now I’m in Madrid", he said.

During his Real Madrid career, Benzema has won 25 trophies which also includes five UCL titles and four La Liga trophies. He has scored 353 goals in 647 appearances for Los Blancos. With Benzema expected to depart, Real Madrid have already made a plan to get his replacement and are reportedly eyeing Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The latter is Real Madrid's primary focus.

According to reports, Mbappe is unlikely to depart PSG during this summer transfer window, but there could be a chance for Madrid to sign him on free. According to L'Equipe, Mbappe's contract expires at the end of the 2023-24 season. Although he has an option to extend his contract for another year, there is a high probability that he won't go ahead with it. Also, there has been pressure from the PSG board on the Frenchman to come to a decision by the end of July. If Mbappe doesn’t join, then the club could shift to Haaland.

