In calm Hyderabad, fans enjoy a Messi evening

Footballer Lionel Messi with Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suárez, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi and Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy in Hyderabad on Saturday. (ANI) Lionel Messi thrilled fans in Hyderabad during his GOAT India Tour, participating in an exhibition match and engaging with young supporters amid tight security. Hyderabad: Argentine football legend Lionel Messi captivated thousands of fans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Uppal in Hyderabad on Saturday during the second leg of his GOAT India Tour 2025.

Accompanied by Uruguay star Luis Suarez and Argentina midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, Messi briefly took part in an exhibition match along with Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, entertaining the cheering crowd with ball juggles, shots on goal and by kicking footballs into the stands.

Messi arrived in Hyderabad under tight security, after the unruly crowd behaviour in Kolkata amid crowd management issues in his first stop. In contrast, the Hyderabad event passed off peacefully with elaborate arrangements ensuring smooth conduct throughout the programme.

The centrepiece of the evening was a seven-a-side exhibition football match, the GOAT Cup, featuring Team RR-9 led by the chief minister and Aparna–Messi All Stars (AAS) team. Messi, Suarez and De Paul initially watched the match from a VIP enclosure before stepping on to the pitch. The Argentine superstar was seen greeting players and officials, shaking hands, and later joining the on-field proceedings.

As the match was in progress, the chief minister in his red-and-white jersey joined the RR-9 team and even scored a goal. Messi took to the field a little later, playing for AAS and thrilling the crowd with his touches. At the time Messi joined the game, RR-9 were leading 4–0. The game was eventually decided through a penalty shootout amid loud cheers from the packed stands.

Senior Congress leader and Opposition Leader in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, watched from the stands with family. Before the kick-off, Messi and Revanth Reddy posed for photos with both teams, setting a friendly tone.

One of the highlights of the evening was Messi’s interaction with young fans. Along with Suarez, De Paul and Reddy, Messi participated in short rondos and passing drills with children, drawing sustained applause.

He also entertained the crowd with dribbling, shots on goal, and by kicking footballs into the stands, sparking frenzy as fans scrambled to collect the ball. De Paul and Suarez joined him in sending balls to the cheering spectators.

Speaking briefly at the end of the event, Messi expressed gratitude for the tremendous reception he received in Hyderabad. “Muchas Gracias! (Thank you very much!)” he said, adding that he was happy to return to India after 14 years. De Paul and Suarez also thanked Indian fans for their warm reception and expressed their excitement at being in the country.

Messi also took a lap of honour around the stadium with Suarez and De Paul, waving to fans as the crowd erupted in chants. Rahul Gandhi was among the dignitaries who met the three players, who were then seen interacting with children and officials on the sidelines.

At the conclusion of the exhibition match, the winning team received the GOAT Cup trophy from Messi. Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain was also presented with a commemorative trophy as a token of appreciation for his visit. Messi later posed for photographs with both teams, CM Reddy and other dignitaries.

The Hyderabad programme marked the second leg of Messi’s India tour and stood out for its orderly conduct and enthusiastic fan participation, offering Indian football fans a rare and memorable glimpse of one of the greatest players the sport has seen.

Before Messi and other dignitaries arrived, the audience was entertained by a musical performance by Tollywood singers Rahul Sipligunj and Mangli. The match was scheduled to kick off at 7.50 pm. However, Messi’s arrival was delayed and he reached the stadium at around 8.20 pm.