India lose 0-5 to Australia in AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup

Pathum Thani , India suffered a crushing 0-5 defeat at the hands of Australia in the AFC U20 Women's Asian Cup 2026 at the Pathum Thani Stadium here on Sunday.

Skye Halmarick's hat-trick put Australia in a commanding position, before Danella Brutus and Daisy Brown added two more for Australia. With this result, India currently sit at the bottom of Group C with zero points from their two games.

A win in their last group-stage match against Chinese Taipei on Wednesday can still secure passage to the knockout stage for Joakim Alexandersson's side.

While the final score may reflect otherwise, the Young Tigresses began on a positive note in the early exchanges, forging frequent counter-attacks against Australia's possession strategy.

Sulanjana Raul broke free down the left in the fourth minute, skipped past her marker and whipped in a low cross to Sibani Devi Nongmeikapam, who was shepherded to a difficult angle by the defenders, before being dispossessed.

Minutes later, Anju Chanu Kayenpaibam had her cross from the other flank intercepted.

Australia midfielder Avaani Prakash created their first chance of the day, when she was played through on the right, before unleashing a shot that was saved by India goalkeeper Monalisha Devi Moirangthem. Minutes later, Anju laced a free-kick over the bar from long distance.

The Young Matildas finally got their first goal in the 38th minute, when Butrus was brought down inside the Indian box by Cindy Colney, resulting in a penalty. Halmarick duly converted the spot-kick.

A minute later, the Australian forward doubled their lead, heading in a cross from the right by Peta Trimis.

The Aussies picked up where they left off after the change of ends, as Halmarick completed her hat-trick in the 48th minute, her shot taking a deflection before going in.

Australia were soon 4-0 up in the 54th minute, when Butrus burst into the Indian box and stabbed it past Monalisha.

India, however, kept rallying till late in the game, Monalisha producing saves off of Trimis.

India's best chance came in the 85th minute, when Bhumika Devi Khumukcham was set through on the right, as she sent in a pinpoint cross to Sibani, who headed it wide.

Minutes later, Remi Thokchom made a goalline clearance before Australia struck their fifth goal in injury time. Coming on as a substitute, Brown stole the ball from Thoibisana Chanu Toijam before slotting it past the goalkeeper.

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