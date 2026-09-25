India schedule at Asian Games 2026 Day 8: Sindhu, Lakhsya, Tejaswin, Anahat and Kabaddi teams headline packed medal hunt

India are set for another medal-heavy programme at the 2026 Asian Games on September 26, with the country's challenge beginning before sunrise and continuing deep into the evening. Athletics, shooting, canoe sprint and kabaddi offer direct medal opportunities, while squash has three Indian entries competing in the semifinals. PV Sindhu will be contesting in her second round match. (HT_PRINT)

Sawan Barwal and Kartik Karkera will open India's medal hunt in the men's marathon final at 4:00 AM IST. Shooting follows with Ashi Chouksey, Tilottama Sen and Vidarsa Vinod competing in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualification, which will also determine the team medals, before the individual final later in the morning.

Kabaddi could provide two of the day's biggest moments. India's women face Iran in the gold-medal match at 9:30 AM IST before the men's team also meet Iran in the final at 2:30 PM. In squash, Joshna Chinappa and Velavan Senthilkumar contest the mixed doubles semifinal, while Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh feature in the women's and men's singles semifinals respectively.