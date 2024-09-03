India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 Live Streaming: When, where to watch India vs Mauritius live on TV, online

The Indian men's football team, under new head coach Manolo Marquez, is set to begin their journey in the Intercontinental Cup against Mauritius in Hyderabad on Tuesday, seeking to put the disappointment of the World Cup Qualifiers behind them. This marks the team's first visit to the Telangana capital in 16 years, where they will face Mauritius and Syria from September 3 to 9. India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 Live Streaming

Márquez views the tournament as a crucial preparation for the upcoming AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers, stating, "The main target is to prepare for the Asian Cup qualifiers, which start in March." Despite the challenges of the pre-season, Márquez is confident in his team's readiness.

The team's long-term goal is to qualify for the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, and Márquez emphasizes the importance of achieving good results in the upcoming FIFA international match windows to maintain India's position in Pot 1.

With only two training sessions under his belt, Márquez has named a 26-member squad featuring new and returning players as India adapts to life after Sunil Chhetri's retirement. The team will be looking to make a strong start under Márquez, who began his Indian football journey in the city, and aim for silverware in the tournament.

India has a strong record in the Intercontinental Cup, winning the inaugural tournament in 2018 and last year's edition, with the exception of the 2019 edition won by North Korea. Syria and Mauritius, their opponents, have previously competed on Indian soil, with Syria finishing third in the 2019 Intercontinental Cup and Mauritius participating in the 2017 Tri-Nation Series.

When will the India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 match be played?

The India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will take place on September 3.

What time will the India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 match begin?

The India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 at 7:30 PM IST.

Where will the India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 match take place?

The India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 will take place at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad.

Where can we watch the live broadcast of India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 match on television in India?

The India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 will be broadcast live on Sports18.

Where can we catch the live streaming of the India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 match online?

The live streaming India vs Mauritius Intercontinental Cup 2024 match will be available on Jio Cinema app and website.