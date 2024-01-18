India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Score: IND look for positive result vs UZB

India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: India impressed all with a gritty performance against Australia in their first match of the 2023 Asian Cup and now they are up against Uzbekistan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Coach Igor Stimac stated that they will be looking ...Read More assert themselves more in this game than they did in match against a vastly superior Australian side, who are touted as one of the title contenders in the tournament.

India managed to keep a clean sheet in the first half of the match against Australia and it was only rare defensive errors that led to the Socceroos putting themselves on the scorecard. The defensive compactness, especially in the first half, would be something that the Indians would like to continue against the Uzbeks, who are a bit disappointed after playing out a 0-0 draw against Syria in their opening match.

Chhetri made the point that the Central Asian side, ranked 68th in the world as against 102nd of India, would not be as menacing as the Australians, and his thoughts could be a pointer to his side's game-plan. The likes of Chhetri, Manvir Singh and other forwards could be looking for chances which were almost non-existent against the Australians.

Sandesh Jhingan will, as usual, be the key man in the deep defence. A true warrior on the pitch, Jhingan led a fine Indian defensive effort against Australia. He soldiered on with a bandaged forehead and stitched-up cuts above each eyebrow.

Uzbekistan are a side who have beaten the likes of China, Oman and Bolivia while drawing with Iran and Mexico in the past one year. They are currently at ninth spot among the Asian countries in the FIFA rankings. Uzbekistan dominated against Syria but failed to find the target from around a dozen shots. Syria also got enough shots and that will encourage the Indians to try and score.

Uzbek captain Jaloliddin Masharipov, who plies his trade in the Greek Super League, was Uzbekistan's most impressive player in the match against Syria and he could be the man to watch for the Indians.