India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup 2023 Live Score: IND look for positive result vs UZB
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs UZB from the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium here
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: India impressed all with a gritty performance against Australia in their first match of the 2023 Asian Cup and now they are up against Uzbekistan at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium. Coach Igor Stimac stated that they will be looking ...Read More assert themselves more in this game than they did in match against a vastly superior Australian side, who are touted as one of the title contenders in the tournament.
India managed to keep a clean sheet in the first half of the match against Australia and it was only rare defensive errors that led to the Socceroos putting themselves on the scorecard. The defensive compactness, especially in the first half, would be something that the Indians would like to continue against the Uzbeks, who are a bit disappointed after playing out a 0-0 draw against Syria in their opening match.
Chhetri made the point that the Central Asian side, ranked 68th in the world as against 102nd of India, would not be as menacing as the Australians, and his thoughts could be a pointer to his side's game-plan. The likes of Chhetri, Manvir Singh and other forwards could be looking for chances which were almost non-existent against the Australians.
Sandesh Jhingan will, as usual, be the key man in the deep defence. A true warrior on the pitch, Jhingan led a fine Indian defensive effort against Australia. He soldiered on with a bandaged forehead and stitched-up cuts above each eyebrow.
Uzbekistan are a side who have beaten the likes of China, Oman and Bolivia while drawing with Iran and Mexico in the past one year. They are currently at ninth spot among the Asian countries in the FIFA rankings. Uzbekistan dominated against Syria but failed to find the target from around a dozen shots. Syria also got enough shots and that will encourage the Indians to try and score.
Uzbek captain Jaloliddin Masharipov, who plies his trade in the Greek Super League, was Uzbekistan's most impressive player in the match against Syria and he could be the man to watch for the Indians.
- Jan 18, 2024 06:23 PM IST
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: Chhangte a doubt?
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: Early team news coming in from Doha states that Amrinder Singh and Lallianzuala Chhangte did not train with the team yesterday. Amrinder is Gurpreet Singh Sandhu's backup but if Chhangte is not available today, it'll be a much bigger for India, especially considering Stimac stated that they would be looking to be more positive in this one.Jan 18, 2024 06:14 PM IST
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: Head to head
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: This will be the seventh time that India face Uzbekistan. All six of the previous matches came between 1997 and 2001 and Uzbekistan won on each instance.Jan 18, 2024 05:59 PM IST
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: Uzbekistan full squad
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: Abduvokhid Nematov, Utkir Yusupov, Botirali Ergashev; Rustam Ashurmatov, Umarbek Eshmurodov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Muhammadkodir Khamraliev, Abdulla Abdullaev, Abdukodir Khusanov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Farrukh Saifiev, Khodjiakbar Alijonov, Zafarmurod Abdirahmatov; Jaloliddin Masharipov, Oston Urunov, Aziz Turgunboev, Odiljon Khamrobekov, Diyor Kholmatov, Jamshid Boltaboev, Jamshid Iskanderov, Khodjimat Erkinov, Otabek Shukurov, Abbosbek Faizullaev; Igor Sergeev, Bobir Abdiholikov, Azizbek AmonovJan 18, 2024 05:52 PM IST
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: India full squad
Amrinder Singh, Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Vishal Kaith; Akash Mishra, Lalchungnunga, Mehtab Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pritam Kotal, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose; Anirudh Thapa, Brandon Fernandes, Deepak Tangri, Lalengmawia Ralte, Sahal Abdul Samad, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Liston Colaco, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Udanta Singh, Rahul KP, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh; Ishan Pandita, Sunil Chhetri, Vikram Partap SinghJan 18, 2024 05:45 PM IST
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: Hello and welcome!
India vs Uzbekistan AFC Asian Cup Football Match Live Score: India had their task cut out against Australia - defend until your legs melt first and foremost and then see if there are any chances at all to cause pose some kind of threat to the opposition's goal. They did both, with Sunil Chhetri missing arguably the best chance of the first half for both sides early in the game, and the fact that they managed to keep the scoreline down to 2-0 against a side considered a favourite to win the tournament, is as good as a victory. Now though, they face a different kind of challenge. Uzbekistan do have chinks in the harmour. They are far, far superior to India but not as far away from the Blue Tigers as Australia were. Coach Igor Stimac did say that fans will get to see more attacking intent from their side today and so, it is bound to be an interesting match to say the least. Any kind of positive result, safe to say, will be one of the greatest moments in recent Indian football history.Share this article
