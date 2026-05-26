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Inter Miami break silence on Lionel Messi injury scare before FIFA World Cup

Messi left Sunday’s 6-4 Major League Soccer victory over the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his thigh following a free kick.

Updated on: May 26, 2026 06:54 am IST
Written by Aditya Maheshwari
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Lionel Messi gave Argentina an anxious moment ahead of their World Cup defence after limping off during his final club appearance before the tournament. The captain, who has been in superb touch, walked off clutching his left hamstring, leaving fans fearing the worst. Soon after, Inter Miami issued an update confirming that no major damage had been detected. While the early signs offered relief, the club did not provide a clear timeline for his return. With the World Cup around the corner, Argentina will still be closely monitoring Messi’s recovery and hoping their talisman regains full fitness in time.

Lionel Messi has muscle fatigue in his left hamstring.(Getty Images via AFP)

Messi, 38, left Sunday’s 6-4 Major League Soccer victory over the Philadelphia Union in the 73rd minute after clutching the back of his thigh following a free kick.

"Inter Miami CF’s captain had to leave the field yesterday, Sunday, May 24, during the match against Philadelphia Union, due to physical discomfort. After undergoing further medical tests this Monday, the initial diagnosis indicates an overload associated with muscle fatigue in his left hamstring," Inter Miami released in a statement.

"The timeline for his return to physical activity will depend on his clinical and functional progress," it further added.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos brushed aside concerns after the match, suggesting Messi was simply feeling the effects of a demanding surface and general fatigue.

Messi is widely expected to captain Argentina once again as they prepare to defend their title in 2026. If selected in the final squad, the tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico would mark the legendary forward’s sixth World Cup appearance for his country.

Argentina's squad is due to be named next week and the South American giants will journey to the United States for pre-World Cup friendlies against Honduras on June 6 and Iceland on June 9.

 
hamstring injury lionel messi world cup argentina
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Durand Cup Final Live. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
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