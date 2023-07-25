Inter Miami chalk out interesting move to reunite Luis Suarez with Lionel Messi

Having already acquired the services of Lionel Messi and the Spanish duo of Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, American side Inter Miami seem quite determined to land Uruguay striker Luis Suarez. The Major League Soccer (MLS) outfit’s desire to reunite Suarez with his former Barcelona teammates Messi, Busquets and Alba is an open secret. Inter Miami’s latest decision to buy an additional international slot from the San Jose Earthquakes is perceived by many as a move to make way for Suarez this summer. Inter Miami announced that they have “acquired an international roster slot from the San Jose Earthquakes in exchange for $150,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).” Luis Suarez’s arrival in Inter Miami will undoubtedly help the club in bolstering their attacking unit.

The MLS clubs are provided with a certain number of slots for overseas players. The teams are allowed to exchange slots, designated for foreign footballers, with other clubs for money. Inter Miami have already used all available slots and as a result they were forced to buy one more to accommodate Luis Suarez in the squad, according to reports. The MLS transfer window is set to close on August 2 and Inter Miami will have to come up with an immediate plan to complete Suarez's transfer process before the deadline.

Luis Suarez is currently plying his trade for Brazilian club Gremio. He had joined Gremio earlier this year in January on a free transfer. The 36-year-old has already netted 13 goals having made 30 appearances for the Brazilian side.

Gremio are well-aware of Inter Miami’s pursuit of Suarez. Gremio head coach Renato Gaucho recently admitted that the club want Suarez to stay at the club. “Suarez is now a problem that is in the president's hands. They are exchanging ideas. As a coach I have to focus on leading the team. It seems like a Mexican soap opera that should end now. Until August 2, I'm quiet, then we'll see how we continue. Of course, we want Suarez to stay. I can't vouch for him. I know what he thinks and what the club thinks. For now, he has been talking to the board and the president,” Gaucho said at a press conference last week.

Luis Suarez had previously shared the Barcelona dressing room with Lionel Messi for six years. Suarez and Messi, along with Brazilian star Neymar, formed a deadly triumvirate which guided Barcelona to incredible success. During his stint at Barcelona, Suarez helped the Catalans in winning one Champions League and four La Liga titles.

Buoyed by Lionel Messi's acquisition, Inter Miami secured three points in their last game against Cruz Azul. The Argentine superstar scored from a free kick in the dying minutes to earn a sensational win for Inter Miami. In their next game, Inter Miami will be up against Atlanta United in the Leagues Cup on Wednesday.

