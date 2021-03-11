Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal to undergo knee surgery
Inter Milan midfielder Arturo Vidal will undergo surgery on his left knee on Friday.
Vidal started the last match on Monday against Atalanta but was taken off in the 52nd minute. He had played only a total of 33 minutes in Inter's previous three matches.
“Tomorrow, Arturo Vidal will undergo surgery at the Humanitas Institute in Rozzano for meniscal pain in his left knee,” Inter said in a brief statement on Thursday.
The 33-year-old Vidal will likely be sidelined for around 20-30 days. He will miss the Serie A matches against Torino and Sassuolo but could return immediately after the international break against Bologna or, more likely, at home to Cagliari the following week.
Vidal joined Inter from Barcelona in September. The Chile international previously played for Inter's bitter rival, Juventus, from 2011-15, winning four Serie As and the Italian Cup.
Inter leads Serie A and is six points clear of second-placed AC Milan as it chases its first league title in more than a decade.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man Utd's De Gea 'touch and go' for West Ham clash, says Solskjaer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man City's Guardiola, Gundogan bag Premier League honours again
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FIFA approves Bayern teen Jamal Musiala's switch to Germany
- The 18-year-old midfielder can now be called up to the German national team, which begins 2022 World Cup qualifying games this month.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's remaining FIFA World Cup qualifiers to be held in Qatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton's Calvert-Lewin learning to feed off the criticism
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delighted to see Indian players develop: Damian Willoughby
- City Football Group’s India CEO Damian Willoughby reflects on Mumbai City’s successful season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milan grab draw at Man United, wins for Arsenal and Tottenham
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Haaland faces unclear future after Champions League heroics
- The Norwegian striker is still only 20 but has shown he can score goals against almost any opposition. His two strikes against Sevilla on Tuesday made him the youngest player ever to reach 20 goals in the Champions League.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Champions League exit shows Barca rebuild will take time
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inter midfielder Arturo Vidal to undergo knee surgery
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany coach Joachim Low says time is right to step aside
- The 61-year-old Low said leaving after the European Championship this summer, instead of after the World Cup next year, will give his successor the time to prepare for Euro 2024 in Germany.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arsenal desperate to avert record winless streak against Spurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koeman hopes his new-look Barcelona convinces Messi to stay
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sunil Chhetri tests positive for Covid-19, says he's feeling 'fine'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PSG in good hands with super keeper Navas
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox