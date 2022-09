ISL 2022-23: Complete fixtures, new playoff format, and other key details

ISL 2022-23 complete fixtures: The 2022-23 edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicks off on October 7 with previous season’s runners-up Kerala Blasters locking horns with East Bengal FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. A total of 117 matches will be played across ten venues around the country. The duration of the competition has also been extended to five months apart from the playoffs, semi-finals and final. Each team will play 20 league matches – 10 each at home and away; the league stage draws to a close on February 26th.

The edition will also see fans back in the stadium after the previous two were played behind closed doors. There has also been a change in the format of the playoffs. Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) has introduced a new format for the league, adding two exciting matches into the calendar. The top two teams at the end of the league stage will automatically qualify for the semi-finals. Teams finishing between 3rd and 6th will feature in a single-leg playoff to determine the other two semi-finalists.

All the ISL teams are currently engaged in Asia’s oldest football tournament, the Durand Cup. The season will be followed by the Super Cup in April, 2023.

ISL 2022-23 Playoff Format:

Eliminator 1: 3rd placed team vs 6th placed team

Eliminator 2: 4th placed team vs 5th placed team

Semi-Final 1 1st Leg: 1st placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 2)

Semi-Final 2 1st Leg: 2nd placed team vs (Winner – Eliminator 1)

Semi-Final 1 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 2) vs 1st placed team

Semi-Final 2 2nd Leg: (Winner – Eliminator 1) vs 2nd placed team

Final: (Winner Semi-Final 1) vs (Winner Semi-Final 2)

ISL 2022-23 key dates at a glance:

Opening Match: October 7, 2022

Last League Stage Matchweek: February 23-26,2023

Playoffs, Semifinals and Final: March 2023 (the fixtures for these matches are yet to be decided)

ISL 2022-23: Complete fixtures of league stage

10/7/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs East Bengal, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

10/8/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs NorthEast United FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

10/9/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

10/10/2022 Monday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Chennaiyin FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

10/11/2022 Tuesday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Odisha FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

10/12/2022 Wednesday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs FC Goa, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

10/13/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

10/14/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

10/15/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

10/16/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

10/20/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs East Bengal, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

10/21/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

3 10/22/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

10/22/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

10/23/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

10/27/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Bengaluru FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

10/28/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Mumbai City FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

10/29/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs FC Goa, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

10/29/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

10/30/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs NorthEast United FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

11/3/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs Jamshedpur FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

11/4/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Chennaiyin FC vs Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

11/5/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Odisha FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

11/5/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

11/6/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

11/10/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs NorthEast United FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

11/11/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

11/12/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Hyderabad FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

11/12/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Mumbai City FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

11/13/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs FC Goa, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

11/17/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FCm, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

11/18/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Odisha FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

11/19/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

11/19/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

11/20/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

11/24/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

11/25/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

11/26/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

11/26/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Hyderabad FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

11/27/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

12/1/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

12/2/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs NorthEast United FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

12/3/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

12/3/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Hyderabad FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

12/4/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

12/8/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Jamshedpur FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

12/9/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs East Bengal, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

12/10/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

12/10/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: FC Goa vs Odisha FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

12/11/2022 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Bengaluru FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

12/15/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

12/16/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

12/17/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

12/17/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs NorthEast United FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

12/19/2022 Monday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

12/22/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

12/23/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Hyderabad FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

12/24/2022 Saturday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

12/24/2022 Saturday 5.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

12/26/2022 Monday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

12/28/2022 Wednesday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs FC Goa, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

12/29/2022 Thursday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

12/30/2022 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/2/2023 Monday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

1/3/2023 Tuesday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

1/5/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

1/6/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

1/7/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1/7/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs East Bengal, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

1/8/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

1/12/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Chennaiyin FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

1/13/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/14/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

1/14/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/15/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs FC Goa, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

1/19/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

1/20/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Hyderabad FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/21/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1/21/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

1/22/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs Kerala Blasters FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

1/26/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs East Bengal, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

1/27/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs Mumbai City FC, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

1/28/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

1/28/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

1/29/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs NorthEast United FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

2/2/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs Odisha FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

2/3/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/4/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

2/4/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

2/5/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Bengaluru FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/6/2023 Monday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs FC Goa, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2/7/2023 Tuesday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Chennaiyin FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

2/8/2023 Wednesday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/9/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Jamshedpur FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur

2/10/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Hyderabad FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2/11/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

2/11/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: FC Goa vs Mumbai City FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

2/12/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs East Bengal, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

2/14/2023 Tuesday 7.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

2/15/2023 Wednesday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

2/16/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Goa

2/17/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: NorthEast United FC vs Odisha FC, Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati

2/18/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: ATK Mohun Bagan vs Kerala Blasters FC, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/18/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Hyderabad FC vs Jamshedpur FC, G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium, Hyderabad

2/19/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal, Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

2/23/2023 Thursday 7.30 pm: Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

2/24/2023 Friday 7.30 pm: Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai

2/25/2023 Saturday 7.30 pm: East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

2/25/2023 Saturday 5.30 pm: Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar

2/26/2023 Sunday 7.30 pm: Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Kochi

