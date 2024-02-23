Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023
Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and Mumbai at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 0: Mumbai 2 Goal Scorers: Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(90'+1'),
Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Match Ends
It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Chennaiyin 0: Mumbai 2. Goal Scorers: Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(90'+1'),
90'+7' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Second Half ends
Second Half ends, Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 2.
90'+6' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC).
90'+6' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+5' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Tiri.
90'+4' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Thaer Krouma.
90'+3' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Lalengmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC).
90'+3' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+3' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
90'+2' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC).
90'+2' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Irfan Yadwad (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+1' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 2. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box.
86' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Jordan Murray replaces Lazar Cirkovic.
86' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Bikash Yumnam replaces Farukh Choudhary.
85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC).
85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
84' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC).
83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC).
81' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
81' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
80' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match because of an injury Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC).
79' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
79' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Irfan Yadwad (Chennaiyin FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
76' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
75' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match (Mumbai City FC).
74' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked
Attempt blocked. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
71' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.
71' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box.
70' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
70' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
68' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Mumbai City FC. Bipin Singh replaces Lallianzuala Chhangte.
66' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vikram Partap Singh.
65' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Lalengmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
65' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC).
64' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).
64' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).
64' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
63' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Rahul Bheke.
63' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Alberto Noguera (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
63' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC).
62' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Irfan Yadwad replaces Rahim Ali.
62' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Vincy Barretto replaces Ninthoinganba Meetei.
61' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Alberto Noguera (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box.
59' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.
57' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.