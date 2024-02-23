Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi150C
Friday, Feb 23, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    News / sports / football / Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023

    Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023

    Feb 23, 2024 9:27 PM IST
    Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Chennaiyin v/s Mumbai match. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 0: Mumbai 2
    Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023
    Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023

    Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and Mumbai at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 0: Mumbai 2 Goal Scorers: Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(90'+1'),

    ChennaiyinChennaiyin
    23 Feb, 20240-2Fulltime
    MumbaiMumbai
    Follow all the updates here:
    Feb 23, 2024 9:27 PM IST

    Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Match Ends

    It's over! Final whistle! The match concludes with a final score of Chennaiyin 0: Mumbai 2. Goal Scorers: Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(71'),Bipin Singh-Mumbai City FC(90'+1'),

    Feb 23, 2024 9:26 PM IST

    90'+7' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: Second Half ends

    Second Half ends, Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 2.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:25 PM IST

    90'+6' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:25 PM IST

    90'+6' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:24 PM IST

    90'+5' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Tiri.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:24 PM IST

    90'+4' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Thaer Krouma.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:22 PM IST

    90'+3' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lalengmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:22 PM IST

    90'+3' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:21 PM IST

    90'+3' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Iker Guarrotxena
    Mumbai City FC

    Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:21 PM IST

    90'+2' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:21 PM IST

    90'+2' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Irfan Yadwad (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:19 PM IST

    90'+1' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Bipin Singh
    Mumbai City FC

    Goal! Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 2. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    86' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Jordan Murray
    Lazar Cirkovic
    Chennaiyin FC

    Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Jordan Murray replaces Lazar Cirkovic.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    86' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Bikash Yumnam
    Farukh Choudhary
    Chennaiyin FC

    Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Bikash Yumnam replaces Farukh Choudhary.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Jayesh Rane
    Mumbai City FC

    Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:16 PM IST

    85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    85' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    84' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Farukh Choudhary
    Chennaiyin FC

    Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:13 PM IST

    83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:12 PM IST

    83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:12 PM IST

    83' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:10 PM IST

    81' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    81' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:09 PM IST

    80' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:08 PM IST

    79' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Phurba Lachenpa (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:08 PM IST

    79' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Irfan Yadwad
    Chennaiyin FC

    Irfan Yadwad (Chennaiyin FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:05 PM IST

    76' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:02 PM IST

    75' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 9:02 PM IST

    74' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

    Feb 23, 2024 9:02 PM IST

    71' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Bipin Singh
    Mumbai City FC

    Goal! Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:58 PM IST

    71' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Bipin Singh
    Mumbai City FC

    Goal! Chennaiyin FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:58 PM IST

    70' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    70' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:57 PM IST

    68' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Bipin Singh
    Lallianzuala Chhangte
    Mumbai City FC

    Substitution, Mumbai City FC. Bipin Singh replaces Lallianzuala Chhangte.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    66' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Iker Guarrotxena (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Vikram Partap Singh.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    65' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Lalengmawia Ralte (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    65' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    64' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 8:53 PM IST

    64' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 8:53 PM IST

    64' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Aakash Sangwan (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:52 PM IST

    63' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Rahul Bheke.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    63' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Alberto Noguera (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    63' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC).

    Feb 23, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    62' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Irfan Yadwad
    Rahim Ali
    Chennaiyin FC

    Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Irfan Yadwad replaces Rahim Ali.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:51 PM IST

    62' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Vincy Barretto
    Ninthoinganba Meetei
    Chennaiyin FC

    Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Vincy Barretto replaces Ninthoinganba Meetei.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:49 PM IST

    61' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Alberto Noguera (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:47 PM IST

    59' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ryan Edwards.

    Feb 23, 2024 8:46 PM IST

    57' Chennaiyin vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    Load More
    Newer UpdatesOlder Updates
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes