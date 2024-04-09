Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, Chennaiyin 0-0 NorthEast Utd ISL 2023

Live

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Chennaiyin v/s NorthEast Utd match

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023

Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and NorthEast Utd at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

Chennaiyin 0 - 0 NorthEast Utd