New Delhi340C
Tuesday, Apr 9, 2024
    Live

    Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, Chennaiyin 0-0 NorthEast Utd ISL 2023

    Apr 9, 2024 7:14 PM IST
    Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023: Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Chennaiyin v/s NorthEast Utd match
    Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and NorthEast Utd at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    ChennaiyinChennaiyin
    09 Apr, 20240-0
    NorthEast UtdNorthEast Utd
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 9, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 47 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points

    3. Odisha - 39 points

    4. Goa - 39 points

    Apr 9, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    As of now, Chennaiyin are placed at 7 in the league table, while NorthEast Utd are at 8.

    Apr 9, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Chennaiyin played Jamshedpur FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas NorthEast Utd faced Kerala Blasters FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 2-0.

    Apr 9, 2024 6:33 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chennaiyin and NorthEast Utd. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chennaiyin home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

