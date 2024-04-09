Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, Chennaiyin 0-0 NorthEast Utd ISL 2023
Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and NorthEast Utd at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Chennaiyin vs NorthEast Utd Match Updates:
Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Mumbai City - 47 points
2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points
3. Odisha - 39 points
4. Goa - 39 points
As of now, Chennaiyin are placed at 7 in the league table, while NorthEast Utd are at 8.
Chennaiyin played Jamshedpur FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 2-1 whereas NorthEast Utd faced Kerala Blasters FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Loss 2-0.
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Chennaiyin and NorthEast Utd. The match is scheduled to take place today at Chennaiyin home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.