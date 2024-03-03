Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023
Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and Odisha at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 1: Odisha 0 Goal Scorers: Ankit Mukherjee-Chennaiyin FC(6'),
63' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution
Substitution, Odisha FC. Jerry Lalrinzuala replaces Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.
Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Rahim Ali replaces Ninthoinganba Meetei.
Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Jordan Murray replaces Rafael Crivellaro.
Attempt blocked. Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Shields with a cross.
Attempt saved. Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincy Barretto.
Attempt blocked. Mourtada Fall (Odisha FC) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cy Goddard with a cross.
Diego Maurício (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lazar Cirkovic (Chennaiyin FC).
Attempt blocked. Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: Second Half begins
Second Half begins Chennaiyin FC 1, Odisha FC 0.
Substitution, Odisha FC. Cy Goddard replaces Ahmed Jahouh.
And that's the end of an action packed first half with Chennaiyin leading by 1 goal(s). Chennaiyin 1: Odisha 0. Here's a lowdown of what transpired in the first 45 minutes. Odisha dominated the possesion with 62.9% and managed 5 shots on target whereas Chennaiyin manged 4 shots on target with 37.1% possesion. The breakthrough came at the 6 minute when Ankit Mukherjee scored the opening goal for Chennaiyin FC. All The goal scorers were Ankit Mukherjee-Chennaiyin FC(6'),
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Debjit Majumder (Chennaiyin FC).
Foul by Mourtada Fall (Odisha FC).
Debjit Majumder (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Lazar Cirkovic.
Attempt saved. Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ahmed Jahouh.
Attempt saved. Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
Attempt missed. Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.
Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Lazar Cirkovic.
Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ahmed Jahouh.
Attempt missed. Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box.
Attempt missed. Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lazar Cirkovic.
Foul by Diego Maurício (Odisha FC).
Foul by Diego Maurício (Odisha FC).
Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aakash Sangwan.
Attempt blocked. Ninthoinganba Meetei (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Princeton Rebello (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ayush Adhikari (Chennaiyin FC).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Odisha FC).
Attempt missed. Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box.
Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Odisha FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Odisha FC).
Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.
Foul by Narender Gahlot (Odisha FC).
Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved.
Attempt saved. Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vignesh Dakshinamurthy with a cross.
Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Lazar Cirkovic.
Attempt blocked. Ahmed Jahouh (Odisha FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roy Krishna.
Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Mourtada Fall.