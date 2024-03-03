Edit Profile
New Delhi200C
Sunday, Mar 3, 2024
    Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mar 3, 2024 8:54 PM IST
    Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Chennaiyin v/s Odisha match. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 1: Odisha 0
    Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023
    Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023

    Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Chennaiyin and Odisha at Chennaiyin's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Chennaiyin 1: Odisha 0 Goal Scorers: Ankit Mukherjee-Chennaiyin FC(6'),

    ChennaiyinChennaiyin
    03 Mar, 20241-0Second half
    OdishaOdisha
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 3, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    63' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Jerry Lalrinzuala
    Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
    Odisha FC

    Substitution, Odisha FC. Jerry Lalrinzuala replaces Vignesh Dakshinamurthy.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    63' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Rahim Ali
    Ninthoinganba Meetei
    Chennaiyin FC

    Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Rahim Ali replaces Ninthoinganba Meetei.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:54 PM IST

    62' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Jordan Murray
    Rafael Crivellaro
    Chennaiyin FC

    Substitution, Chennaiyin FC. Jordan Murray replaces Rafael Crivellaro.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:50 PM IST

    58' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Connor Shields with a cross.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    57' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Vincy Barretto.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:48 PM IST

    56' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Mourtada Fall (Odisha FC) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Cy Goddard with a cross.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    55' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Diego Maurício (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:45 PM IST

    55' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lazar Cirkovic (Chennaiyin FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 8:41 PM IST

    51' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: Second Half begins

    Second Half begins Chennaiyin FC 1, Odisha FC 0.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:36 PM IST

    45' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: substitution

    SUBSTITUTION
    Cy Goddard
    Ahmed Jahouh
    Odisha FC

    Substitution, Odisha FC. Cy Goddard replaces Ahmed Jahouh.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:20 PM IST

    45'+5' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half ends

    And that's the end of an action packed first half with Chennaiyin leading by 1 goal(s). Chennaiyin 1: Odisha 0. Here's a lowdown of what transpired in the first 45 minutes. Odisha dominated the possesion with 62.9% and managed 5 shots on target whereas Chennaiyin manged 4 shots on target with 37.1% possesion. The breakthrough came at the 6 minute when Ankit Mukherjee scored the opening goal for Chennaiyin FC. All The goal scorers were Ankit Mukherjee-Chennaiyin FC(6'),

    Mar 3, 2024 8:20 PM IST

    45'+5' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:19 PM IST

    45'+4' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match because of an injury Debjit Majumder (Chennaiyin FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 8:19 PM IST

    45'+3' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mourtada Fall (Odisha FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 8:19 PM IST

    45'+3' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Debjit Majumder (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:19 PM IST

    Mar 3, 2024 8:17 PM IST

    45'+2' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the right wing.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:17 PM IST

    45'+2' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Lazar Cirkovic.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:17 PM IST

    45'+1' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ahmed Jahouh.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:16 PM IST

    Mar 3, 2024 8:16 PM IST

    45' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:15 PM IST

    44' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Lazar Cirkovic.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:14 PM IST

    43' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:13 PM IST

    43' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Isak Vanlalruatfela (Odisha FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:11 PM IST

    40' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Ahmed Jahouh.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:10 PM IST

    Mar 3, 2024 8:10 PM IST

    39' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Farukh Choudhary (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lazar Cirkovic.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:10 PM IST

    38' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Diego Maurício (Odisha FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 8:08 PM IST

    38' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Diego Maurício (Odisha FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    38' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:07 PM IST

    37' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Connor Shields (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Aakash Sangwan.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:04 PM IST

    34' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ninthoinganba Meetei (Chennaiyin FC) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    33' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Princeton Rebello (Odisha FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    33' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Ayush Adhikari (Chennaiyin FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 8:03 PM IST

    33' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 3, 2024 8:01 PM IST

    31' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (Odisha FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 8:00 PM IST

    31' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Lalthathanga Khawlhring (Odisha FC) left footed shot from outside the box.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:58 PM IST

    29' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Vignesh Dakshinamurthy
    Odisha FC

    Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Odisha FC) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:58 PM IST

    29' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Vignesh Dakshinamurthy (Odisha FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 7:58 PM IST

    29' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Vincy Barretto (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    28' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) left footed shot from outside the box is saved.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    27' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Narender Gahlot (Odisha FC).

    Mar 3, 2024 7:57 PM IST

    27' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Rafael Crivellaro (Chennaiyin FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:56 PM IST

    25' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    25' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Amey Ranawade (Odisha FC) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:55 PM IST

    24' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Roy Krishna (Odisha FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Vignesh Dakshinamurthy with a cross.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    22' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Odisha FC. Conceded by Lazar Cirkovic.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:53 PM IST

    22' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt blocked

    Attempt blocked. Ahmed Jahouh (Odisha FC) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Roy Krishna.

    Mar 3, 2024 7:50 PM IST

    20' Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Chennaiyin FC. Conceded by Mourtada Fall.

