Chennaiyin vs Odisha Live Score, ISL 2023

Mar 3, 2024 8:20 PM IST

And that's the end of an action packed first half with Chennaiyin leading by 1 goal(s). Chennaiyin 1: Odisha 0. Here's a lowdown of what transpired in the first 45 minutes. Odisha dominated the possesion with 62.9% and managed 5 shots on target whereas Chennaiyin manged 4 shots on target with 37.1% possesion. The breakthrough came at the 6 minute when Ankit Mukherjee scored the opening goal for Chennaiyin FC. All The goal scorers were Ankit Mukherjee-Chennaiyin FC(6'),