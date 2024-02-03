 ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score | Hindustan Times
ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score
ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score

Feb 03, 2024 07:32 PM IST
ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Mohun Bagan v/s East Bengal match. Results of the game for now Mohun Bagan 0: East Bengal 0

ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 03, 2024 07:32 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

  • Feb 03, 2024 06:38 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score: lineup

    Mohun Bagan Starting XI -: Kiyan Nassiri, Deepak Tangri, Vishal Kaith, Héctor Yuste, Dimitri Petratos, Sahal Abdul Samad, Anirudh Thapa, Subhasish Bose, Brendan Hamill, Armando Sadiku, Anwar Ali. East Bengal Starting XI -: Cleiton Augusto Oliveira Silva, Nandhakumar Sekar, José Antonio Pardo, Ajay Chhetri, Mahesh Naorem, Prabhsukhan Gill, Nishu Kumar, Hijazi Maher Saleh Abu Saeed, Lal Chungnunga, Mohamad Rakip, Saúl Crespo

  • Feb 03, 2024 06:32 PM IST
    ISL 2023 Mohun Bagan vs East Bengal Live Score:

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mohun Bagan home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

