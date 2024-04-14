Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai Live Score, Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai ISL 2023
Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mohun Bagan and Mumbai at Mohun Bagan's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.
Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:
1. Mumbai City - 47 points
2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points
3. Odisha - 39 points
4. Goa - 39 points
As of now, Mohun Bagan are placed at 2 in the league table, while Mumbai are at 1.
Mohun Bagan played Punjab FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Mumbai faced Odisha FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 2-1.
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mohun Bagan home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.