Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai Live Score, Mohun Bagan 0-0 Mumbai ISL 2023

New Delhi300C
Sunday, Apr 14, 2024
    Apr 14, 2024 4:44 PM IST
    Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Mohun Bagan and Mumbai at Mohun Bagan's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests.

    Mohun BaganMohun Bagan
    14 Apr, 20240-0
    MumbaiMumbai
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 14, 2024 4:44 PM IST

    Current Top 4 in Indian Super League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Mumbai City - 47 points

    2. Mohun Bagan - 42 points

    3. Odisha - 39 points

    4. Goa - 39 points

    Apr 14, 2024 4:29 PM IST

    As of now, Mohun Bagan are placed at 2 in the league table, while Mumbai are at 1.

    Apr 14, 2024 4:14 PM IST

    Mohun Bagan played Punjab FC in their last Indian Super League match which resulted in Win 1-0 whereas Mumbai faced Odisha FC in their last Indian Super League outing and Win 2-1.

    Apr 14, 2024 3:59 PM IST

    Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Mohun Bagan and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at Mohun Bagan home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

