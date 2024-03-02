Edit Profile
Saturday, Mar 2, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    News / sports / football / Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023
    Live

    Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023

    Mar 2, 2024 5:36 PM IST
    Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Punjab v/s Mumbai match. Results of the game for now Punjab 0: Mumbai 1
    Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023
    Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023

    Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Punjab and Mumbai at Punjab's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Punjab 0: Mumbai 1 Goal Scorers: Lallianzuala Chhangte-Mumbai City FC(16'),

    PunjabPunjab
    02 Mar, 20240-1First half
    MumbaiMumbai
    Follow all the updates here:
    Mar 2, 2024 5:36 PM IST

    35' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:36 PM IST

    35' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Wilmar Jordán (Punjab FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:36 PM IST

    35' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:34 PM IST

    33' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay

    Delay in match (Mumbai City FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:33 PM IST

    32' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Yoëll van Nieff (Mumbai City FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:33 PM IST

    32' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Madih Talal (Punjab FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:32 PM IST

    30' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Thaer Krouma
    Mumbai City FC

    Thaer Krouma (Mumbai City FC) is shown the yellow card.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:32 PM IST

    30' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Thaer Krouma (Mumbai City FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:30 PM IST

    30' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Wilmar Jordán (Punjab FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:30 PM IST

    29' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner

    Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ravi Kumar.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:30 PM IST

    29' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehtab Singh.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:29 PM IST

    27' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Akash Mishra.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:29 PM IST

    26' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Luka Majcen (Punjab FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Shabong.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:26 PM IST

    26' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:26 PM IST

    26' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Wilmar Jordán (Punjab FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:23 PM IST

    23' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:23 PM IST

    23' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Madih Talal (Punjab FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:22 PM IST

    21' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Mehtab Singh (Mumbai City FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:22 PM IST

    21' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Madih Talal (Punjab FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:21 PM IST

    20' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost

    Foul by Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC).

    Mar 2, 2024 5:21 PM IST

    20' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won

    Luka Majcen (Punjab FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:20 PM IST

    17' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card

    YELLOW CARD
    Dimitrios Chatziisaias
    Punjab FC

    Dimitrios Chatziisaias (Punjab FC) is shown the yellow card.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:17 PM IST

    16' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal

    GOAL
    Lallianzuala Chhangte
    Mumbai City FC

    Goal! Punjab FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:17 PM IST

    16' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved

    Attempt saved. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayesh Rane.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:17 PM IST

    16' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.

    Mar 2, 2024 5:16 PM IST

