Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023
Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of Indian Super League featuring Punjab and Mumbai at Punjab's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Punjab 0: Mumbai 1 Goal Scorers: Lallianzuala Chhangte-Mumbai City FC(16'),
35' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC).
35' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Wilmar Jordán (Punjab FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
35' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: end delay
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
33' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: start delay
Delay in match (Mumbai City FC).
32' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Yoëll van Nieff (Mumbai City FC).
32' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Madih Talal (Punjab FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
30' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Thaer Krouma (Mumbai City FC) is shown the yellow card.
30' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Thaer Krouma (Mumbai City FC).
30' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Wilmar Jordán (Punjab FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
29' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Ravi Kumar.
29' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Mehtab Singh.
27' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Jayesh Rane (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Akash Mishra.
26' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Luka Majcen (Punjab FC) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ricky Shabong.
26' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
26' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Wilmar Jordán (Punjab FC).
23' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC).
23' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Madih Talal (Punjab FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
21' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Mehtab Singh (Mumbai City FC).
21' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Madih Talal (Punjab FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
20' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC).
20' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Luka Majcen (Punjab FC) wins a free kick on the left wing.
17' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: yellow card
Dimitrios Chatziisaias (Punjab FC) is shown the yellow card.
16' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: goal
Goal! Punjab FC 0, Mumbai City FC 1. Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
16' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Bipin Singh (Mumbai City FC) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jayesh Rane.
16' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: miss
Attempt missed. Rahul Bheke (Mumbai City FC) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top left corner following a corner.
15' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Nikhil Prabhu.
14' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Alberto Noguera (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Ricky Shabong (Punjab FC).
13' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Punjab FC. Wilmar Jordán is caught offside.
11' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Madih Talal (Punjab FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Majcen with a headed pass.
11' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Punjab FC. Wilmar Jordán is caught offside.
6' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Punjab FC. Luka Majcen is caught offside.
1' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Nikhil Prabhu.
1' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Tekcham Singh.
Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup
Punjab Starting XI -: Ricky Shabong, Wilmar Jordán, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nikhil Prabhu, Mohammed Salah, Madih Talal, Tekcham Singh, Suresh Meitei, Ashish Pradhan, Luka Majcen, Ravi Kumar.
Mumbai City Starting XI -: Alberto Noguera, Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Bipin Singh, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Yoëll van Nieff, Iker Guarrotxena, Thaer Sami Krouma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jayesh Rane.
Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Punjab and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at Punjab home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.
15' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Nikhil Prabhu.
14' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick won
Alberto Noguera (Mumbai City FC) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
14' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: free kick lost
Foul by Ricky Shabong (Punjab FC).
13' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Punjab FC. Wilmar Jordán is caught offside.
11' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: attempt saved
Attempt saved. Madih Talal (Punjab FC) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Majcen with a headed pass.
11' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Punjab FC. Wilmar Jordán is caught offside.
6' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: offside
Offside, Punjab FC. Luka Majcen is caught offside.
1' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Nikhil Prabhu.
1' Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: corner
Corner, Mumbai City FC. Conceded by Tekcham Singh.
Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: First Half begins
First Half begins.
Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023: lineup
Punjab Starting XI -: Ricky Shabong, Wilmar Jordán, Dimitrios Chatziisaias, Nikhil Prabhu, Mohammed Salah, Madih Talal, Tekcham Singh, Suresh Meitei, Ashish Pradhan, Luka Majcen, Ravi Kumar.
Mumbai City Starting XI -: Alberto Noguera, Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Bipin Singh, Akash Mishra, Mehtab Singh, Yoëll van Nieff, Iker Guarrotxena, Thaer Sami Krouma, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jayesh Rane.
Punjab vs Mumbai Live Score, ISL 2023:
Welcome to the Indian Super League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Punjab and Mumbai. The match is scheduled to take place today at Punjab home ground, kicking off at 05:00 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.