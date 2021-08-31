ISL: SC East Bengal sign Adil Khan, Amarjit Singh

SC East Bengal on Tuesday announced the signing of seasoned India defender Adil Khan on loan from Hyderabad FC for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season.

Adil, 33, moved to FC Goa on loan during the January transfer window after spending one and a half season with Hyderabad FC.

The national team centre-back featured in the AFC Champions League for FC Goa, also starting five matches for the Gaurs in the league last season.

Having started his career as a defensive midfielder, Adil was signed by Sporting Club de Goa back in 2008 and spent five years at the club.

Adil donned Delhi Dynamos FC colours in the inaugural ISL season, also plying his trade for FC Pune City in the 2017-18 season where he had a stellar spell with the Stallions. He then moved to Hyderabad FC.

"I am delighted to be a part of SC East Bengal. I know how passionate fans are and that is a big motivating factor for me. I am really looking forward to working with head coach Robbie Fowler. I will try and give my best for the red and gold brigade," said Adil in an official statement.

East Bengal has also roped in the services of promising midfielder Amarjit Singh Kiyam on a season-long loan deal from FC Goa ahead of the upcoming ISL 2021-22 season.

Amarjit had captained the Indian team in the FIFA U-17 World Cup, before being picked to play for Indian Arrows in I-League 2017-18.

The 20-year-old signed for Jamshedpur FC following his stint with Arrows, and in 2019, made his debut for the Indian senior team in the King's Cup in Thailand.